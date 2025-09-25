Northampton Saints v Exeter Chiefs: Full team news for Sunday's match

Alex Coles (picture: Northampton Saints)

Fraser Dingwall and Alex Coles will start for Saints against Exeter Chiefs in the Gallagher PREM season opener at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Sunday (kick-off 1pm).

Neither player has had any minutes during pre-season but they are back in action this weekend, with Dingwall, who has recovered from a hamstring injury, skippering Saints from centre.

Coles lines up in the second row, alongside Ed Prowse, with summer signing JJ van der Mescht primed to make his PREM bow from the bench.

French ace Anthony Belleau, Italy Under-20s star Edoardo Todaro and No.8 Callum Chick will get Saints PREM debuts from the off as they line up at fly-half, wing and No.8 respectively.

George Hendy, who will make his 50th Saints appearance, is at full-back as George Furbank remains unavailable.

Rory Hutchinson has shrugged off the issue that kept him out of last week's cup clash as he is named on a bench that also includes new recruit Danilo Fischetti, who is in line to make his Saints PREM debut.

The black, green and gold are without 15 players this weekend, including their four British & Irish Lions stars, who aren't able to return until round three of the Gallagher PREM.

That means the not considered for selection list for this week looks like this: Emeka Atuanya, Amena Caqusau, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Tom James, Josh Kemeny, Curtis Langdon, Tom Lockett, Alex Mitchell, Chunya Munga, Henry Pollock, Charlie Ulcoq, Ollie Sleightholme, Fin Smith and Tom West.

As for Exeter, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Dafydd Jenkins and Greg Fisilau have all been declared fit for inclusion in the matchday squad this week.

Feyi-Waboso starts on the wing, with lock Jenkins and back row forward Fisilau among the replacements.

Saints: 15 George Hendy; 14 Edoardo Todaro, 13 Tom Litchfield, 12 Fraser Dingwall (c), 11 James Ramm; 10 Anthony Belleau, 9 Archie McParland; 1 Emmanuel Iyogun, 2 Craig Wright, 3 Trevor Davison; 4 Alex Coles, 5 Ed Prowse; 6 Angus Scott-Young, 7 Tom Pearson, 8 Callum Chick.

Replacements: 16 Henry Walker, 17 Danilo Fischetti, 18 Elliot Millar Mills, 19 JJ Van Der Mescht, 20 Sam Graham, 21 Jonny Weimann, 22 Rory Hutchinson, 23 Toby Thame.

Exeter Chiefs: 15 Josh Hodge; 14 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Ben Hammersley, 11 Paul Brown-Bampoe; 10 Harvey Skinner, 9 Stephen Varney; 1 Will Goodrick-Clarke, 2 Joseph Dweba, 3 Josh Iosefa-Scott; 4 Rusi Tuima, 5 Lewis Pearson; 6 Christ Tshiunza, 7 Ethan Roots (c), 8 Ross Vintcent.

Replacements: 16 Jack Yeandle, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Bachuki Tchumbadze, 19 Dafydd Jenkins, 20 Greg Fisilau, 21 Charlie Chapman, 22 Nick Lilley, 23 Kane James.