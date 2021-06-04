Northampton Saints v Exeter Chiefs: Full team news for Sunday's game at Franklin's Gardens

Alex Mitchell

Mitchell has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury during the win at Leicester Tigers back in April, but he is able to be named among the replacements at Franklin's Gardens this weekend.

Rory Hutchinson returns from the calf injury that kept him out of the win against Wasps last Saturday, and he starts at inside centre.

Ehren Painter comes in for Paul Hill in Saints' only other change to the team that won 30-25 last time out.

Owen Franks (foot), George Furbank (calf), Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi (achilles), Teimana Harrison (calf) and Nick Isiekwe (pectoral) make up the injured list.

Saints: Freeman; Sleightholme, Proctor, Hutchinson, Naiyaravoro; Biggar, James; Waller (cc), Matavesi, Painter; RIbbans, Ratuniyarawa; Lawes, Ludlam (cc), Wood.

Replacements: Haywood, Iyogun, Hill, Moon, Coles, Mitchell, Grayson, Dingwall.

Exeter Chiefs: Hogg; Cordero, Slade, Whitten, O'Flaherty; J Simmonds (c), Maunder; Moon, Cowan-Dickie, Williams; Gray, Hill; S Skinner, Kirsten, S Simmonds.