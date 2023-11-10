Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The England due were given last week off following the conclusion of their World Cup commitments but they are now ready to return.

It allows Saints to rotate Tom Pearson and Tom James, who have played plenty of minutes at the start of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Ludlam is rested, meaning Sam Graham comes back in at No.8.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Courtney Lawes (photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

George Furbank suffered a knock on training and won’t be available, meaning George Hendy moves from the wing to full-back.

Tommy Freeman switches from the wing to outside centre as Rory Hutchinson is given a breather on the bench.

James Ramm is fit to return from an ankle injury so he lines up on the wing, and so does Tom Seabrook as he is back in the starting 15 in place of Furbank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Hill replaces Elliot Millar Mills at tighthead and Chunya Munga comes in for Alex Coles in the second row.

Coles is part of a strong set of replacements, with Ethan Waller and Trevor Davison passed fit and Sam Matavesi back from international duty.

Fraser Dingwall will skipper the side this weekend.

Furbank, Juarno Augustus, Toby Cousins, Emmanuel Iyogun, Tarek Haffar, Temo Mayanavanua, Burger Odendaal and Robbie Smith are on the unavailable list.

Exeter have made six changes to the team that beat Bristol Bears 29-20 last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Rob Baxter has rotated his entire front row for a second week running as well as bringing Welsh internationalist Dafydd Jenkins into the starting line-up for the first time this season to captain the side.

After a strong first Gallagher Premiership Rugby start last weekend at Sandy Park, Ross Vintcent secures his place at No.8 for a second week while fellow youngster Ben Hammersley rotates back into the side.

Saints: Hendy; Seabrook, Freeman, Dingwall (c), Ramm; F Smith, Mitchell; A Waller, Langdon, Hill; Moon, Munga; Lawes, Scott-Young, Graham.

Replacements: S Matavesi, E Waller, Davison, Coles, Pearson, James, Hutchinson, Litchfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exeter Chiefs: Wyatt; Feyi-Waboso, Slade, Hawkins, Hammersley; Skinner, Cairns; Abuladze, Frost, Iosefa-Scott; Jenkins (c), Pearson; Roots, Vermeulen, Vintcent.