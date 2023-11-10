Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson: “Exeter are doing very well. They're really engaged in what they're trying to do. Rob Baxter is a fantastic coach and he's got them on the front foot in pretty much every facet of the game. They've got a young group but they've got some stalwarts in there with Vermeulen and Slade, and Skinner has obviously played a lot of games as well. He's brought guys through, Cairns at nine is a handful, Roots, the back rower, looking really powerful, really strong and they've won three out of four.”

Exeter Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter: “Saints very much back their attacking game, you can’t run away from that. Over the last couple of years there never seems to have been a game where they’re not capable of scoring tries. And that obviously creates pressure in itself, because it doesn’t matter whether you’ve got them in a close game or you feel like you’re pulling away – you always know they’ve got a try-scoring ability and they’ll back themselves to get back to that. Outside of that, currently I think they’ve got one of the highest performing set pieces in the Premiership as well and that gives you a great foundation, as we’ve seen in the last four games. And so, I think they’ll challenge us in a lot of the similar ways that we’ll look to challenge them. I would like to think it could be one of those games, that afterwards there could be a lot of really positive stories about the quality of a game, with two teams trying to be positive at the set piece and positive about how they play rugby