Northampton Saints v Doncaster Knights: Team news for Sunday's cup clash

The black, green and gold are up against Doncaster Knights in the final Premiership Rugby Cup pool stage clash of the campaign.

And Graham has been passed fit to start having been a late withdrawal from last Saturday's 43-42 success against Bath.

Boss Phil Dowson makes a total of seven changes to the side that overcame a 23-point deficit to beat Bath.

Sam Graham (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Archie McParland, Alex Waller, Curtis Langdon, Alex Moon, Tom Lockett, Graham and Tom Seabrook all come into the starting line-up.

Incoming Waller and Langdon are joined by Trevor Davison – one of Saints’ five try-scorers last weekend – in the front row, while Moon comes in for his second start of the season alongside Chunya Munga in the engine room.

Lockett shifts into the back row this weekend for the first time in his Saints career, with Tom Pearson and Graham rounding off the pack.

Saints are largely unchanged in the backs, with McParland the only addition there as he starts at scrum-half in place of Tom James, lining up alongside No.10 Fin Smith.

Rory Hutchinson and Fraser Dingwall man Saints’ midfield for the second week running, while Seabrook, James Ramm and skipper George Furbank are named in the back three and complete the starting line-up.

Meanwhile, the likes of Robbie Smith, Angus Scott-Young and George Hendy are all set to make an impact from amongst the replacements.

Manny Iyogun and Alex Coles have been added to an injury list that also contains Juarno Augustus, Callum Braley, Jake Garside, Tarek Haffar, Beltus Nonleh and Burger Odendaal.

Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Alex Mitchell, Sam Matavesi and Temo Mayanavanua are all at the Rugby World Cup.

Saints now cannot progress out of Pool D into the Premiership Rugby Cup knockout stages but with their Gallagher Premiership opener at Sale Sharks beckoning on October 15, they will go in search of back-to-back wins to enter the league campaign with some momentum.

Saints: Furbank; Ramm, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Seabrook; F Smith, McParland; A Waller, Langdon, Davison; Moon, Munga; Lockett, Pearson, Graham.

Replacements: R Smith, E Waller, Millar Mills, Atuanya, Scott-Young, James, J Matavesi, Hendy.

Doncaster Knights: Davey; Simpson, Bedlow, Edwards, Holden; Olver (c), Dolly; Davidson, Doughty, Foster; Ehizode, Murphy; Wilson, Tait, Nagle-Taylor.