Northampton Saints v Clermont Auvergne: Full team news

Fin Smith (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Fin Smith is back to start for Saints in their Investec Champions Cup round of 16 clash with Clermont Auvergne on Friday night (kick-off 8pm).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smith missed last Friday’s 27-24 defeat at Sale Sharks due to a mandatory rest week but he returns to the 10 shirt at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens this week.

Tom James, who did an admirable job at fly-half at the Salford Community Stadium, drops to the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rory Hutchinson is also among the replacements having recovered from the knock that kept him out of last weekend’s Gallagher Premiership game.

Henry Pollock moves from No.8 to the seven shirt as Juarno Augustus replaces Angus Scott-Young in the back row.

The other change comes in the second row as Temo Mayanavanua takes the place of Chunya Munga.

Fraser Dingwall once again skippers Saints in the absence of George Furbank, who continues to recover from a broken arm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emeka Atuanya, Sam Graham, George Makepeace-Cubitt, Archie McParland, Toby Thame, Ollie Sleightholme and Robbie Smith are also on the unavailable list.

Clermont have made two changes to the team that beat La Rochelle 33-19 in the French Top 14 last Saturday.

Giorgi Akhaladze comes in at loosehead while Alex Newsome returns at full-back.

Saints: 15. James Ramm; 14. Tommy Freeman, 13. Burger Odendaal, 12. Fraser Dingwall (c), 11. George Hendy; 10. Fin Smith, 9. Alex Mitchell; 1. Emmanuel Iyogun, 2. Curtis Langdon, 3. Trevor Davison; 4. Temo Mayanavanua, 5. Alex Coles; 6. Josh Kemeny, 7. Henry Pollock, 8. Juarno Augustus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Replacements: 16. Henry Walker, 17. Tom West, 18. Luke Green, 19. Tom Lockett, 20. Angus Scott-Young, 21. Tom Pearson, 22. Tom James, 23. Rory Hutchinson.

Clermont Auvergne: 15. Alex Newsome; 14. Bautista Delguy, 13. Irae Simone, 12. George Moala, 11. Alivereti Raka; 10. Anthony Belleau, 9. Sebastien Bezy; 1. Giorgi Akhaladze, 2. Barnabe Massa, 3. Cristian Ojovan; 4. Rob Simmons, 5. Thomas Ceyte; 6. Pita-Gus Sowakula, 7. Killian Tixeront, 8. Fritz Lee (c)

Replacements: 16. Folau Fainga'a, 17. Etienne Falgoux, 18. Michael Ala'alatoa, 19. Anthime Hemery, 20. Alexandre Fischer, 21. Jules Bousquet, 22. Ben Urdapilleta, 23. Pierre Fouyssac.