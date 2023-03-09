Northampton Saints v Bath: Full team news for Friday's game at the Gardens

Juarno Augustus, Tom James, Matt Proctor and James Ramm all return to the starting 15 this week.

There are a total of eight changes following the 62-8 defeat at Bristol Bears last Friday night, including a completely fresh front row.

Robbie Smith returns after being rested as he takes the place of Sam Matavesi at hooker.

Juarno Augustus

Matavesi will be on the bench as back row cover.

Alex Waller and Paul Hill are back in the starting 15, while Augustus completes the changes to the pack.

James comes in for Callum Braley at scrum-half, while Ramm returns at full-back in place of George Hendy.

Tommy Freeman was released by England earlier this week and he lines up on the wing as he makes his 50th Saints appearance.

Tom Collins remains on the other wing as he gets set for his 100th Premiership game.

Proctor comes in for Rory Hutchinson at centre, partnering skipper Fraser Dingwall, who makes his 100th Saints appearance.

Brandon Nansen will be among the replacements.

Alex Coles, George Furbank, Mike Haywood, Emmanuel Iyogun, Courtney Lawes, Ollie Sleightholme and Karl Wilkins are on the unavailable list.

David Ribbans, Lewis Ludlam and Alex Mitchell are with England.

Bath have also made eight changes to their team following their defeat at Leicester Tigers last Saturday.

D’Arcy Rae returns to the front row alongside Beno Obano and captain Tom Dunn, who was released by England.

Josh Bayliss, Chris Cloete and Miles Reid make up a fresh-looking back row, with the likes of Ted Hill and Sam Underhill not involved.

Second row Dave Attwood comes back into the pack to partner former Saints forward GJ van Velze.

In the backs, Louis Schreuder is selected ahead of Ben Spencer at scrum-half, with Max Ojomoh combining with Jonathan Joseph in the midfield.

Orlando Bailey continues in the 10 jersey and there is a first appearance since November for Gabriel Hamer-Webb who returns to action from a lengthy injury.

Matt Gallagher and Tom de Glanville complete the backline.

Saints: Ramm; Collins, Proctor, Dingwall (c), Freeman; F Smith, James; A Waller, R Smith, Hill; Salakaia-Loto, Moon; Scott-Young, Graham, Augustus.

Replacements: Cruse, E Waller, Petch, Nansen, S Matavesi, Braley, J Grayson, Hutchinson.

Bath: De Glanville; Hamer-Webb, Joseph, Ojomoh, Gallagher; Bailey, Schreuder; Obano, Dunn (c), Rae; Attwood, van Velze; Bayliss, Cloete, Reid.