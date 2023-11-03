Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Competition: Gallagher Premiership (round four)

Venue: cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton

Date and kick-off time: Saturday, November 4, 2023, 3pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saints edged out Bath in September (photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Weather forecast: 11c, showers

Live television coverage: PRTV

Referee: Adam Leal

Assistant referee: Hamish Grant and Jamie Leahy

No.4: James Pidding

TMO: Dean Richards

Saints: Furbank (c); Freeman, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Hendy; F Smith, James; A Waller, Langdon, Millar Mills; Moon, Coles; Scott-Young, Pearson, Ludlam.

Replacements: Cruse, E Waller, Hill, Munga, Graham, McParland, Sleightholme, Seabrook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bath: de Glanville; McConnochie, Ojomoh, Redpath, Muir; Bailey, Schreuder; Obano, Annett, du Toit; McNally, Lee-Warner; Reid (c), Underhill, Coetzee.

Replacements: Dunn, Schoeman, Stuart, Ewels, Barbeary, Spencer, Harris, Hennessey.

Not considered for Saints selection: Matthew Arden, Juarno Augustus, Toby Cousins, Trevor Davison, Manny Iyogun, Tarek Haffar, Temo Mayanavanua, Burger Odendaal, James Ramm, Robbie Smith, Kayde Sylvester.

Most recent meeting: Saturday, September 30, 2023: Saints 43 Bath 42 (Premiership Rugby Cup)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson: "They'll be clearly disappointed with how that (Leicester game) ended. They snuck ahead with a couple of minutes left and couldn't quite get over the line. Fair play to Leicester. They are a group that got a bit of momentum at the end of last season, started to really believe what they were doing was going to be successful. They carried that on in pre-season with Johann van Graan and they've got an unbelievable group in terms of quality.”

Bath assistant coach Lee Blackett: "I don't think last week's game has taken any confidence away from the group. I think we just feel that we should be better in certain moments. The harder thing with the Premiership this year is there's 18 games. You cannot let a game go by. That's probably why we felt really frustrated after the game. It was a game we let go. You lose three, four, five on the bounce and you are out of the competition - it's not like the old Premiership where there were 24 games, 22 games. After this weekend, we're just under a quarter of the way through the season. We've got to grasp every opportunity."