Northampton Saints v Barbarians: Team news for Saturday's game at the Gardens
Waller and Hill join skipper Tom Cruse in an experienced front row.
Callum Braley also gets his first game time of pre-season as he comes in to start at scrum-half.
Two trialists will start for Saints as lock Theo Vukasinovic and No.8 Izaiha Moore-Aiono are named in the first 15.
Angus Scott-Young returns to the back row having started in the second row in the 33-24 defeat at Bedford Blues last Saturday.
Saints have named an extended bench, with the likes of Elliot Millar Mills, Kayde Sylvester, Archie McParland and Toby Thame among the replacements.
Loanees James Cherry (Nottingham Rugby), Callum Smyth, Henri Lavin and Oscar Daniel (all Loughborough University) will also guest from the bench.
Saints: 15 George Hendy; 14 Will Glister, 13 Tom Seabrook, 12 Tom Litchfield, 11 Jake Garside; 10 James Grayson, 9 Callum Braley; 1 Alex Waller, 2 Tom Cruse (c), 3 Paul Hill; 4 Theo Vukasinovic*, 5 Geordie Irvine; 6 Angus Scott-Young, 7 Henry Pollock, 8 Izaiha Moore-Aiono*.
Replacements: Aston Gradwick-Light, Craig Wright, Elliot Millar Mills, Callum Smyth*, Ed Prowse, Kayde Sylvester, Reuben Logan, James Cherry*, Henri Lavin*, Archie McParland, Matthew Arden, Toby Thame, Oscar Daniel*.
*Denotes guest/loan player