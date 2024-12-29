Northampton Saints 61 Newcastle Falcons 0: Tom Vickers' review and player ratings

Saints scored nine tries against Newcastle (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

It may have been a mixed start to the season for Saints, but it was only fitting that 2024 should end like this.

A Scrooge-like showing was produced at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens as Phil Dowson's men capped a year in which they were crowned champions with an eye-watering 61-0 win.

Saints were resilient in defence, refusing to give the kind of gifts they handed to Saracens three days before Christmas, and they were ruthless in attack, scoring nine tries.

Of course, the level of opposition was nowhere near what they had faced six days earlier, but Newcastle will never stop fighting and Saints did the same.

The black, green and gold had a determination to keep a clean sheet while delivering try after try at the other end of the field.

It just felt right that a year that has given supporters so many highs should end on such a celebratory note.

But Saints wasted little time in saying goodbye to 2024 as they quickly switched focus to a new year with new challenges.

And those challenges will begin with one of the toughest in the Premiership right now as table-topping Bath come to town for the first game of 2025 next Sunday.

Dowson spoke after the Falcons game about false dawns. About how his side have seemed to be building up a head of steam before only to see a spanner put in the works.

They haven't been able to create the kind of momentum they enjoyed during the winter of last season.

But they know that is what they must do if they are to keep their flame burning at home and abroad in the next four weeks.

Bath, Stade Francais, Munster and Harlequins all lie in wait before the Premiership Rugby Cup returns.

And those matches really do appear to be season-defining.

Win them, and Saints would be in a strong position in the Premiership and the Champions Cup.

Struggle, and that would put the black, green and gold behind the eight ball, potentially preventing a play-off bid and most likely sending Saints on the road in Europe in the last 16.

So there is so much to play for at the start of 2025, but Saints couldn't have ended a special year with a much better 80 minutes.

They put every area of their game together to pile the pain on a Falcons side feeling so many absences and such a long festive road trip.

With the bonus point secured inside 15 minutes, it was something of a flat atmosphere inside the Gardens.

But Saints will need their home fans in full voice next weekend as the 2024 champions face the current table-toppers and the team tipped by many to be champions in 2025.

How they rated…

GEORGE HENDY - made a fantastic try-saving tackle to keep Falcons out just before the break and had earlier been a key presence in attack as he played a main role in getting the scoring started... 8.5

TOMMY FREEMAN - seemed to make metres every time he got the ball and was such a crucial presence in steering the ship when Fin Smith was in the sin bin, even scoring a try... 9

TOM LITCHFIELD - another showing full of physicality from the talented young centre as he powered forward time after time... 8

FRASER DINGWALL - pulled the strings in attack, arriving in key areas at key times while also standing tall in defence on so many occasions... 8.5

OLLIE SLEIGHTHOLME - was a typically lively presence, pushing Falcons back every time he had a chance to have a run... 8

FIN SMITH - lit up the game in the early stages as he ran hard, tackled hard and generally made life hard for the Falcons. Ended up in the sin bin before Saints sensibly took him off to get some rest... 8

ALEX MITCHELL - notched another try for the black, green and gold with some typically sharp play, and he was as lively as ever during his time on the pitch... 8

TOM WEST - looked hungry to get involved as he was handed a rare start and he certainly used his power to good effect at times... 7.5

HENRY WALKER - a really impressive debut from the hooker, whose lineout throwing was a thing of beauty at times. Really good early signs... 8

TREVOR DAVISON - grabbed two tries against his former club before coming off at half-time to get a well-earned rest... 8

CHUNYA MUNGA - works so, so hard for the team, popping up all over the field, and he was key in laying a platform for Saints here... 8

ALEX COLES - one of the best performances of the campaign so far from the forward who scored a try, won turnovers and even charged down kicks... 9

JOSH KEMENY - Saints are so happy to have the summer signing back, and you can see why as it looked like he'd never been away in this impressive performance which he capped with a try... 8.5

TOM PEARSON - CHRON STAR MAN - a massive performance from the flanker as he scored two tries, won turnovers for fun and seemed to be everywhere at times... 9

HENRY POLLOCK - played with his trademark fire and desire for the 40 minutes he was on the field, delivering another all-action showing... 8.5

Replacements (who played more than 20 minutes)

LUKE GREEN (for Davison 40) - got some crucial minutes under his belt and this was a nice game to come into with the pressure off... 7

IAKOPO MAPU (for Pollock 40) - full of physicality, the No.8 certainly doesn't take a backward step, making one key charge that eventually led to a try... 7.5

ARCHIE MCPARLAND (for Mitchell 40) - really stood up defensively during his half on the field as he made some key defensive interventions as well as looking lively in attack... 7.5

RORY HUTCHINSON (for Smith 54) - put the icing on the cake with a fantastic late try and looked really good during this cameo... 7.5

ANGUS SCOTT-YOUNG (for Kemeny 57) - loves a tackle and he got the chance to make plenty here as he helped to keep the Falcons scoreless... 7