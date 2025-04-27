Northampton Saints 48 Bristol Bears 31: Tom Vickers' review and player ratings

Josh Kemeny produced a huge performance (photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

If Saints are unable to pull off a minor miracle and make it into this season's Gallagher Premiership play-offs, the sides who do get there will surely breathe a big sigh of relief.

Because as they showed once again on Saturday evening, the black, green and gold are more than capable of tearing any team in this league apart.

If they are able to field close to their full 15 and have some weeks of training and matches in the bank, Saints are a side to be reckoned with.

In fact, they have now thrashed both third-placed Sale Sharks and fourth-placed Bristol Bears at the Gardens, where they have also beaten Bath this season.

The only current top-four side they have underperformed against was Leicester Tigers, but that match came just six days after the end of the Guinness Six Nations and was played following a lengthy break from club action.

Saints have got into their stride since then, rallying in a narrow defeat at Sale Sharks -in which scrum-half Tom James played at 10 – before delivering four successive wins in all competitions.

They have crushed Clermont Auvergne, Castres Olympique and now Bristol at the Gardens, playing at a tempo that has proved too hot to handle.

With the majority of their England stars back at the wheel, they have got back on the right track.

And the only disappointing thing is that they were not sitting in a loftier league position before they could get things truly together.

Key absences at key times left them languishing down in eighth, but this team is so much better than that.

And they showed that in emphatic fashion as they finally put the Bears to the sword, ending a five-match winless streak against Pat Lam's side.

Bristol have produced some of the best Premiership performances you will see this season, with incredible wins at Bath, Harlequins and Leicester showing their class.

But this felt like Saints, the reigning champions let's not forget, making a statement of their own, showing that whatever a much-talked about Bears team can do, they can do, too.

Saints were swashbuckling on their way to the title last season, and this was a glimpse of the class that took them to the crown.

The only frustrations on the day were a pre-match calf injury for Trevor Davison and a head injury assessment for Fraser Dingwall, which we do not yet know the outcome of, as well as Bristol bagging the try bonus point with Dingwall off the field late on.

That point could yet prove vital for the Bears, who are now nine ahead of Saints with three games to go.

There remains the slimmest of possibilities that Saints could somehow find their way into fourth, but they would need to secure a maximum 15 points from their three remaining games – trips to Exeter and Gloucester sandwiching a home clash with Saracens – and then hope for some unexpected help from elsewhere.

It seems a long shot, but for now, it's not something they will even be thinking about as all of the focus switches to the biggest game of their season so far.

Leinster lie in wait in Dublin on Saturday evening, with the Irish giants not only big favourites to progress to the showpiece, but also to win the whole thing in Cardiff.

They have a team that always aims to peak for European competition, with most of their key men kept on ice, enjoying mini-training camps for knockout clashes.

Saints don't have such a luxury, though being notoriously bad after long breaks, they did not want to keep resting players ahead of the trip to Dublin.

The black, green and gold are beset by injuries – the likes of Charlie Savala and Tom Pearson were walking around the Gardens with the help of crutches before the Bristol game – but they still posses huge amounts of quality and the experience of having travelled to Dublin for a semi-final last year.

On that occasion, nerves got the better of them early on as they gifted Leinster a lead before fighting back in fine fashion, only to fall just short at the end.

This time, Leinster, who have nilled both Harlequins and Glasgow Warriors in the knockout stages, scoring a whopping 114 points in the process – will be even bigger favourites, you feel.

But as Saints showed against Bristol, if they can bring their A game with the majority of their A team, they can trouble top sides.

Now it's about finding a way to put it all together in Dublin in what promises to be another massive match-up.

How they rated…

JAMES RAMM - a really impressive showing from the full-back, whose tap-tackle on Kalaveti Ravouvou was vital and one of the best you will see... 8.5

TOMMY FREEMAN - scored two tries and played a massive part in a key score during the second half as he wrapped up Rich Lane to help Saints win the ball back and go over... 9

FRASER DINGWALL - does everything so well, from rescuing loose balls, to producing jackhammer tackles to popping up in attack to link the play. Saints will have to hope for the best after he had to come off for a head injury assessment late on... 8

RORY HUTCHINSON - delivered some nice offloads, as you would expect from the centre, and he remains a key asset for the team... 7.5

TOM LITCHFIELD - grew into the game as it went on and used his power game to put Bristol under some pressure on the counter... 7

FIN SMITH - once again showed his defensive ability as he stopped Bristol in their tracks on a few occasions, also pulling the strings at the other end again... 8

ALEX MITCHELL - CHRON STAR MAN - scored a simply stunning solo try that proved to be the catalyst for Saints, kept the tempo high and seemed to beat defenders almost every time he got the ball. Electric... 9

MANNY IYOGUN - enjoyed etching his name on the scoresheet in what was another really solid showing from the loosehead... 8

CURTIS LANGDON - his shoulders must be sore after this one as he took on the role of chief tree-chopper. Continually thundered into Bristol's big men while also showing good poaching instincts when he scored after the ball bounced back off the post... 8.5

ELLIOT MILLAR MILLS - came in at late notice and really took his chance. This was a massive performance from the tighthead as he ran at Bristol over and over again... 8.5

TEMO MAYANAVANUA - another towering display from the powerhouse lock, who showed good awareness and composure to set up Manny Iyogun for a try in the second half... 8

ALEX COLES - the England lock showed his class as time and again he powered into Bristol, while also displaying an ability to deliver deceptive passes to his team-mates... 8

JOSH KEMENY - surely his best performance in a Saints shirt so far. He seemed to be everywhere and he used his pace to round defenders on a couple of occasions. A huge display and a real contender for star man... 9

HENRY POLLOCK - added another try to his ever-increasing tally, delivering something like an 'Ash splash'. Found himself on the wrong side of the referee a couple of times, but was hugely impressive again... 8

JUARNO AUGUSTUS - would not be stopped on his way to the line as he shoved off Kalaveti Ravouvou for a try, and he was a picture of determination during his time on the field... 8.5

Replacements (who played more than 20 minutes)

TOM WEST (for Iyogun 57) - thundered into collisions and continues to look better and better in a Saints shirt... 7

HENRY WALKER (for Langdon 57) - delivered one lofted pass for Josh Kemeny that was a thing of beauty, belying his front-row status... 7

LUKE GREEN (for Millar Mills 57) - helped Saints to keep the Bears under pressure at scrum time and looked to use his power in attack... 7

TOM LOCKETT (for Mayanavanua 57) - looked fresh and eager for work as he got around the field in impressive fashion for a big man... 7

TOM JAMES (for Mitchell 57) - helped Saints to keep the tempo high and made an electric break to set up Henry Pollock... 7.5