Another Friday night, but one worlds away from what had happened seven days earlier.

Phil Dowson's side gritted their teeth and displayed mental resilience as they ensured there would be no Bristol hangover.

As setbacks came, they dealt with them in the way that has been more befitting of this group in recent times.

And eventually, as they showed they were able to do in the three Premiership games prior to the Bears bashing, they got over the line to grab a crucial win.

There were still real areas of concern, familiar failings that threatened to haunt Saints.

They were undone on a turnover and from three lineout drives close to their own line.

Stopping the opposition maul has so often been their kryptonite, and that was in evidence again here against a depleted Bath pack.

Juarno Augustus celebrated a score on his return to the Saints side

So the coaches will know they can't sleep easy ahead of the March 25 trip to face a London Irish side who love a maul.

But at least they can be content that their team took another step forward in the league standings ahead of three massive matches to conclude the regular season.

Saints badly needed this shot in the arm, not only because of what happened at Bristol but because of what lies in wait.

And the manner in which they got it also provided some real positives, most notably the fact the forwards stepped up in an attacking capacity.

Saints have hardly been ferocious when it comes to lineouts deep in opposition territory, but here they showed they could really trouble Bath.

There were four tries from forwards before the backs joined the party late on.

And the smiles on the coaches' faces when their lineout work paid off in attack were there for all to see.

Saints could badly use an extra weapon like that, to ensure it is not just backs moves that come to the fore each week.

They will need to be a rounded team if they are to win anything in years to come.

And the signs, at least in attack, were better here.

But no one will be getting carried away.

This was a Bath team shorn of a huge amount of key players, and a Bath side who sit bottom of the Premiership.

Saints were expected to win, and they did it.

But the way they handled the pressure that had piled on them after the shocking events of Ashton Gate was extremely admirable.

And the way they kept their composure, particularly during the first half when they lost Paul Hill to a yellow card, was extremely impressive.

They continued their record of beating and losing to every team they have played in the league this season.

That consistently inconsistent record owes much to their fantastic home form and awful away run.

The only team they have beaten away, Leicester Tigers, they lost to at home.

Everyone else, they have seen off at the Gardens but lost to on the road.

If they are to finish in the top four, you feel that record will have to change.

Because they are very likely to need to win away against either, or both, of London Irish and Newcastle Falcons.

Especially when you consider their final regular-season home game is the ultimate Premiership test, against Saracens.

It is a fascinating run-in, but one Saints can now at least look forward to after bolstering their tally with five points on Friday night.

How they rated…

JAMES RAMM – yet again, this man delivered another top-drawer showing, creating things from deep and looking as secure as ever all night… 8

TOM COLLINS – so lively, the speedy winger etched his name on the scoresheet as well as creating a try for James Grayson… 8

MATT PROCTOR – didn’t get too much time to make an impression on the game as he was so unfortunate to slip and then suffer an injury, having just come back from a calf problem… 6.5

FRASER DINGWALL – a special night for the centre as he skippered the side on his 100th Saints appearance, and he certainly made an impact once again… 7.5

TOMMY FREEMAN – always a threat, the winger’s fine work opened the door for Collins to score, and he also made some good tackles at times… 7.5

FIN SMITH – a flawless display from the tee as he kept Saints ticking over, while also displaying his physicality and creativity in open play… 8.5

TOM JAMES – looked razor-sharp here, and his kicking was good once again as his tempo set the tone for Saints throughout… 8

ALEX WALLER – the prop has enjoyed a fine season so far and he fronted up once again here, showing plenty of stamina… 7.5

ROBBIE SMITH - CHRON STAR MAN – an under-the-radar signing who is very much on the radar now. An excellent all-round performance from the two-try hooker… 9

PAUL HILL – had to head to the sin bin at one point in the game as he found himself on the wrong side of the referee on a couple of occasions, but did well otherwise… 7

LUKHAN SALAKAIA-LOTO – looked really up for this one, carrying with a huge amount of force and showing fantastic physicality… 8

ALEX MOON – just keeps trucking on for his team, getting through the hard yards and relishing the contact element… 8

ANGUS SCOTT-YOUNG – the Australian flanker continues to impress and he forced his way over for a timely try on a night when he once again didn’t take a backward step… 8.5

SAM GRAHAM – was in the thick of the action as he got stuck in defensively and also played his part in a score for Collins… 7.5

JUARNO AUGUSTUS – caught the eye, and not just because of his new blond hairstyle. Makes such a difference to Saints, powering on and pushing his way over for a try… 8.5

Replacements (who played more than 20 minutes)