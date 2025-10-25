Northampton Saints 43 Saracens 31: Tom Vickers' review and player ratings

Tom Pearson produced a huge performance that included two tries (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Forget the game of two halves – what unfolded at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens on Friday night was more a match of three thirds.

Saints flew into a 17-0 lead, lost the next period of the game 26-0 and then pulled themselves back together to deliver a memorable 26-5 spell that secured them a sensational 43-31 success at home to Saracens on Friday night.

This was the Gallagher PREM at its roller coaster greatest.

A league that deserves far more recognition than it gets delivered yet again thanks to the teams that went into this game sitting first and second in the standings.

It was a fascinating clash of styles as the razor-sharp chutzpah of Saints met the brute substance of Saracens.

That’s not to say both sides didn’t also possess bucketloads of silk or steel in abundance - they did. In fact, Saints’ physicality was through the roof here.

That’s what made this game so good - that at times, both teams found ways to combine their elite strengths with other aspects that you need to win a game of top-level rugby, producing dominant passages of play that left the opposition searching for answers.

After 27 minutes, Saints looked hard to beat.

At half-time, Saracens seemed so difficult to overhaul.

And with five minutes to go, Saints were finally back in the driving seat, motoring towards the chequered flag at the end of the enthralling first block of league action this season.

Phil Dowson’s men, still shorn of the services of the likes of Curtis Langdon, Ollie Sleightholme, have shown a lot of everything to pick up 23 points from a possible 25 so far.

But what they have shown above all is a never-say-die attitude.

After the bubble burst in the 33-33 opening-day draw with Exeter Chiefs, Saints, who squandered a 33-7 lead in that match, have learned and found ways to reinflate themselves at key times in matches.

They did it at Gloucester a week after the Chiefs stalemate, they did it against Leicester, they did it at Newcastle and they did it again on Friday night.

Just when it looked like the game was about to go up in flames, they pulled it from the fire.

To do that, you not only need immense team spirit but also hugely talented individuals who have seen it and done it all at the top level before.

And now, thanks to the club and international experiences gained by the likes of Alex Mitchell, Fin Smith and Tommy Freeman, they have men who are mentality monsters.

They taste pressure and they feed off it.

They see the scoreboard against them and the clock ticking down, and they play faster and faster, ensuring every second is used to its greatest effect.

They never believe that it won’t be their day, no matter what circumstances they find themselves in.

Because they have been there before, and they have come through it before, allying sheer class with confidence and character.

And here they were again on the night dubbed ‘Freaky Friday’, scaring the life out of Saracens, who saw a bonus-point win reduced to just a single point in a defeat.

It was another special Northampton night for yet another sell-out crowd to delight in as they once again serenaded their heroes with the now standard cries of ‘Shoe Army’.

It remains early in the season, but Dowson and his coaches continue to build a team with a desire and swagger that should be savoured and celebrated.

And you feel the celebrations might just last long into the weekend after this one.

How they rated…

GEORGE HENDY – returned to the team after a shin injury and produced a truly spectacular performance. He was full of power and pace as he and Tommy Freeman ran riot at times. Surely on the England radar… 9.5

TOMMY FREEMAN - CHRON STAR MAN – it was almost as though he spent the week reading the headlines about teen wingers Edoardo Todaro and Noah Caluori and took it personally. At the age of 24, he was comfortably the oldest winger on the field, and he looked like it, using his immense experience and class to produce one of the best performances you will see anywhere this season… 10

RORY HUTCHINSON – delivered a long pass for Freeman to score on the right and this was another action-packed performance in which his renewed physicality showed again… 8.5

FRASER DINGWALL – really came to the fore during the second half as he showed such determination to drive his team to victory, carrying hard time and again to keep the pressure on Saracens… 9

EDOARDO TODARO – so sharp all night. Caused Saracens problems on the edges and was close to notching yet another try… 8.5

FIN SMITH – created three tries with his kicking as two went in behind and another went crossfield, causing absolute havoc. Missed one key tackle but largely defended stoically on another huge night for the man who should be first choice at 10 for England this autumn… 9.5

ALEX MITCHELL – set the tone with yet another electric showing. His speed was too much for Saracens towards the end and he was also clever in highlighting the away side’s offending, earning Marco Riccioni a yellow card that proved key… 9

DANILO FISCHETTI – these are the kind of nights the Italy prop will relish having joined Saints during the summer, and he looked in determined mood… 7.5

ROBBIE SMITH – does a lot of the dirty work and also showed good awareness to pouch a couple of overthrown Saracens lineouts… 7.5

TREVOR DAVISON – looked strong and cleared Saracens bodies out of the way at times to help his team-mates get on the front foot… 7.5

TOM LOCKETT – really showed what he’s made of once again as he was hugely influential in the second-half comeback, cranking up the physicality to incredible levels… 9

JJ VAN DER MESCHT – absolutely gargantuan! Seemed to take four defenders with him every time he got the ball as his monstrous power was on show, earning him a richly-deserved ovation from the home fans when he was replaced during the second half… 9.5

ALEX COLES – another huge shift from the forward, backing up his man of the match performance against Newcastle Red Bulls in style… 9

TOM PEARSON – has had an incredible start to the season and now has five tries in as many appearances after producing a performance that showed why he is one of the best back row forwards in England… 9.5

HENRY POLLOCK – popped up with some more key moments yet again, securing the intercept that shifted the momentum of the match and motoring on until the end, winning the breakdown penalty that put a dagger in Saracens’ hopes of claiming a losing bonus point… 9.5

Replacements (who played more than 20 minutes)

CRAIG WRIGHT (for R Smith 54) – has proved to be a really valuable presence in recent weeks and he seems to have a big say whenever he comes on at the moment… 7.5

MANNY IYOGUN (for Fischetti 54) – just as he had at Newcastle a week earlier, this man made a huge impact from the bench, adding fresh energy and physicality… 8