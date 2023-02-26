Northampton Saints 41 Gloucester 34: Tom Vickers' review and player ratings

Especially when you consider Saints had just bagged a bonus-point win against their closest top-four rivals.

Prior to the game, the prospect of any victory, never mind a maximum haul, would have been greeted with great jubilation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only because of the team that Saints were facing but because of the team they were able to field.

There was some trepidation when Gloucester named an unchanged starting 15 while Saints were forced into an abundance of changes.

They had suffered several big injury blows in the build-up to the game, with regular performers such as Paul Hill, Juarno Augustus, Matt Proctor and George Furbank all unavailable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was going to require a huge squad effort to ensure the game didn’t get away.

But that was exactly what Saints got as the likes of Callum Braley, Sam Graham and, of course, James Ramm came to the fore.

Alex Coles

Braley and Graham both scored in a sizzling start to the second half that moved Saints from a 10-10 stalemate to a 41-15 lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That picturebook period included a try-of-the-season contender finished by skipper Fraser Dingwall, and the Gardens was on its feet.

Saints were sizing up not only a huge boost to their own play-off hopes but a big dent to Gloucester’s ambitions.

Then came a crazy final five minutes, capped when Jamal Ford-Robinson scored his second try in the attempted comeback with the clock in the red.

The former Saints prop’s first effort bagged his team a try bonus point and his second, thanks to the addition of Billy Twelvetrees' nerveless conversion, earned them a losing bonus point, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It all meant a five-point Saints advantage turned into a three-point one over a Gloucester side who could barely believe they had managed to salvage so much from a game that looked so lost when they were being spun in a Saints web earlier in the half.

And it left a flat feeling around the Gardens on a day when there should have been anything but.

However, that was an immediate reaction and when the dust settles the overriding emotion won’t be of disappointment, it will be of delight.

Because Saints, shorn of so many key men, got the job done, and they largely did it in style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their squad stepped up in another 80 minutes of need - just as was the case in recent wins against Leicester Tigers and Sale Sharks.

And Saints have now taken 14 points from the past 15 on offer in the Gallagher Premiership.

In fact, they have picked up 19 from a possible 25 in the league in 2023.

That is a return to be really proud of and a record that they know they must maintain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have momentum, and they must use it in the final five matches of another enthralling campaign.

If anything, they need to use that feeling of frustration that lingered for a few moments against Gloucester to ensure they stay on their toes this week.

Because they know that they will have to be at their sharpest if they are to win at Ashton Gate against a Bristol Bears side who pose plenty of threats of their own.

It is a vey different test, something that makes this league so special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And if you are to have a chance of winning it, you have to keep overcoming these challenges, something Saints have made a very useful habit of doing in recent weeks.

How they rated…

JAMES RAMM - lit the game up with an exceptional start to the second half, boosting his case for signing of the season... 8.5

TOMMY FREEMAN - showed his speed as he raced in from close to halfway and he was always looking for an opening... 7.5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FRASER DINGWALL - the skipper scored another crucial try to cap another influential showing... 8

RORY HUTCHINSON - made things happen for his side and didn't shy away from the defensive side of the game... 7.5

TOM COLLINS - looked dangerous when he had the chance to run but those opportunities didn't come as often as he would have liked... 7

JAMES GRAYSON - was frustrated by a few missed kicks at goal, but they were tough and the fly-half had done so well with ball in hand, also nudging the ball around the park well... 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CALLUM BRALEY - no Tom James, no Alex Mitchell, no problem. This man stepped up against his former club, creating plenty and even bagging a try of his own... 8.5

ALEX WALLER - grabbed a try during the first half and produced a steady showing at scrum time... 7.5

ROBBIE SMITH - what a find this man is looking like for Saints as he continues to ensure his side are able to power on even without the likes of Sam Matavesi and Mike Haywood... 8

EHREN PAINTER - it was good to see the prop starting in the Premiership and he enjoyed a largely steady first half... 6.5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DAVID RIBBANS - ploughed on with real intensity as he helped Saints to push Gloucester back for long periods... 7.5

ALEX MOON - an unsung hero, the lock's physicality is so important to this Saints team, and his try was the definition of powering over as he refused to be stopped... 8

ALEX COLES - a really strong showing from the England man as he returned to the kind of form that put him in the international picture... 8

ANGUS SCOTT-YOUNG - no shortage of hard work once again and he displayed his awareness and handling skills at times... 7.5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SAM GRAHAM - CHRON STAR MAN - James Ramm may have caught the eye during the second half, but this man was so influential all the way through the game, carrying so hard and even getting on the scoresheet... 8.5

Replacements (who played more than 20 minutes)