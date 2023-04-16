Northampton Saints 38 Saracens 29: Tom Vickers' review and player ratings

If you preferred to look at it negatively, you could say if the black, green and gold do book a play-off place and travel to Saracens, they will have little chance.

Some supporters felt like that after seeing their side pushed far too close by a 14-man, heavily-rotated side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others preferred to look at the positives, that once again their team had got the job done at home, securing the five points that kept their season alive.

Saints celebrated an important win at the Gardens

It really was another mixed bag on an afternoon when all that actually mattered was a maximum haul.

Saints got that, but they still have plenty of questions to answer this week as they seek to secure another crucial win, at Newcastle Falcons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Dowson's side have been superb at home this season, losing just once in the league, to Leicester Tigers way back in September.

They have found a way to get the wins they need, mostly with a try bonus point added in.

But away from home, the deficiencies that they have been able to paper over at the Gardens have come to the fore.

Defensive weaknesses and ill discipline have hit them, meaning they have only won at Wasps and Tigers in the Premiership this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And though Newcastle will go into Friday's game sitting bottom of the standings, it certainly won't get any easier at Kingston Park, which has been made something of a fortress by the Falcons.

However, maybe Saints can actually take some positives from their next hosts when they review the Saracens game.

Because Newcastle have showed just how tough it can be to play against 14 men, having recently claimed an incredible success at home to Gloucester.

The Cherry and Whites played 64 minutes of that match against a Falcons side who had Richard Palframan sent off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Newcastle were the ones who won the day, gritting their teeth to grab a 17-12 success.

So while many would have expected Saints to sweep Saracens aside once Duncan Taylor was dismissed early on, it is not necessarily that simple.

And it wasn't as though the black, green and gold didn't have their chances to put the game to bed before the break - they did.

With better execution, they would have been much further clear than the nine-point buffer they built up at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But at Newcastle on Friday, they won't be able to squander so many chances.

Falcons will be up for the fight, as ever, and Saints will have to keep their heads, in attack and defence.

Dowson admits there is 'still a lot of work to do' following the win against Saracens.

And the coaches will have to do it quickly this week with just a six-day turnaround.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints still have plenty to prove, not least that they can be far more resilient on the road.

And if they are to take their season any further, lessons must finally be learned, and fast.

How they rated…

GEORGE FURBANK - kept Saracens on their toes with some trademark runs that gained ground for his team... 7.5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JAMES RAMM - CHRON STAR MAN - was the catalyst for this win as he played a huge part in the tries that put Saints in control before he was forced off with an injury that Saints will desperately hoping can heal quickly... 8.5

FRASER DINGWALL - the centre delivered dynamism in attack and defence, and he grabbed a try with a determined finish... 8

RORY HUTCHINSON - showed some really good physicality here as well as delivering his usual creativity... 8

TOMMY FREEMAN - looked strong under the high ball and scored yet again with a fantastic finish... 8.5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FIN SMITH - defended strongly, scored his first try for Saints and was fairly assured with ball in hand, always probing for openings... 7.5

ALEX MITCHELL - some nice stuff from the scrum-half, who buzzed around in typical fashion and set up a couple of scores... 7.5

ALEX WALLER - couldn't find favour with referee Wayne Barnes at scrum time until he was finally given one decision... 6.5

SAM MATAVESI - dropped the ball on one occasion but made up for it in the same area of the field with a huge try-saving tackle... 7.5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TREVOR DAVISON - made a couple of big carries and will be hoping to deliver a big showing against his former club on Friday night... 6.5

DAVID RIBBANS - you could feel the emotion oozing from the lock as he powered forward in relentless fashion during his final competitive outing at the Gardens... 8.5

ALEX MOON - the lock doesn't get many headlines but he certainly does an important job for the team, and he got the scoring started for Saints... 8

COURTNEY LAWES - a reminder, if anyone needed it, of his importance to this team as he not only showed steel but also style with some lovely passing on show... 8.5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LEWIS LUDLAM - the skipper delivered yet another huge showing in a season full of them as he made a huge amount of tackles while providing the power and determination to drive his team forward... 8.5

JUARNO AUGUSTUS - the powerhouse No.8 made plenty of big carries to put Saracens on the back foot and he is so important to the team... 8

Replacements (who played more than 20 minutes)

TOM COLLINS (for Ramm 45) – swept up some danger well on a couple of occasions but didn’t get the chance to really threaten at the other end of the field as Saracens started to put the pressure on… 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PAUL HILL (for Davison 50) – looked sharp enough after coming on and his energy from the bench is a useful asset up front… 6

LUKHAN SALAKAIA-LOTO (for Lawes 50) – a huge player to be able to bring on but Saints eventually found themselves under the cosh… 6