Northampton Saints 38 Newcastle Falcons 13: Tom Vickers' review and player ratings

At the end of a run during which players have come in from the cold to step up time and again, the fear was that this much bigger shake-up could be Saints’ undoing.

But, yet again, men who have been lacking minutes stepped up when it mattered to help this team continue its sensational winning streak, which now stretches to a whopping 10 matches.

The likes of Charlie Savala, Tom Litchfield and Burger Odendaal came to the fore, despite having limited game time so far this season.

Saints beat Newcastle on Saturday (photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

And after a start during which the Falcons gave it more than a good go, Saints’ much-changed team clicked into gear to deliver 24 unanswered points.

This win, and the other nine that preceded it, owes so much to the belief and structure the coaching staff has given to this talented group.

Every player is armed with the confidence to feel that, no matter the circumstances, they can prevail.

And that was what we saw here once more.

It may have been a makeshift backline, but it didn’t make Saints lose their way.

They stuck together, battled through some tough moments against a Falcons team with several impressive players, including Adam Radwan and fly-half Louie Johnson, and they got their rewards.

It was a vital victory and, not only that, a bonus-point one to boot.

And it gave Saints some welcome breathing space at the top of the Gallagher Premiership table going into the Six Nations break.

To take nine wins from 12 league games, you need a strong squad.

And the win against Falcons was yet another example of the depth Saints have built.

With seven England players away and three wingers missing due to injury, Saints had to dig deep.

But dig deep they did, and they now have 44 points to their name with six league matches to play.

To have a seven-point lead at this stage of the season is an incredible situation to be in, but they know that when they return to league action at Bristol Bears on March 22 they will have to be ready.

Because they are now there to be shot at.

But such is the weaponry that they have developed, Saints will expect to be able to fire more shots of their own.

And for now, they can enjoy a well-earned week off on the back of a hugely satisfying success that will give the entire squad another real shot in the arm.

How they rated…

RORY HUTCHINSON – adjusted to moving to full-back brilliantly as he continued to create while also showing his prowess by kicking penalties for touch that gained Saints vital ground… 8

GABRIEL HAMER-WEBB – signed on a short-term deal, and he didn’t let the team down, getting stuck in and looking hungry for action… 7

BURGER ODENDAAL – a big performance from the big man as he showed exactly why Saints signed him last summer. He got them on the front foot time and again… 8

TOM LITCHFIELD – one of several contenders for star man, the powerful centre won a key breakdown penalty and also set up a try in a performance full of desire and physicality… 8

OLLIE SLEIGHTHOLME – was a menace all day as he broke the Falcons line and caused them real problems, eventually adding yet another try to his tally… 8

CHARLIE SAVALA – a couple of things he tried didn’t quite come off, but other things did, including some lovely offloads and he can be really happy with his first Saints start… 7.5

TOM JAMES – had a bit of a sluggish start, which was understandable considering how little he has played due to suspension, but he came alive and capped a nice performance with a try… 8

ALEX WALLER – helped Saints to take Falcons on up front and used his experience to provide a settling presence… 7

SAM MATAVESI – a really sharp showing, capped with an intelligent finish from a maul. The Fiji star was one of the best players on the pitch… 8

TREVOR DAVISON – seemed to relish this battle against his former club and showed all his quality in the scrum and with ball in hand… 7.5

TEMO MAYANAVANUA – thundered forward early on, looking desperate to make an impact, and his ability was clear… 7

CHUNYA MUNGA – made some key interventions for his team, one of which saved a try, and he was a really important presence… 8

COURTNEY LAWES – stole lineouts for fun, grabbed another try and produced yet another massive display for Saints… 8

LEWIS LUDLAM – Saints will have been delighted to be able to call on this man this week, and he led from the front with some typically robust runs… 7.5

SAM GRAHAM – CHRON STAR MAN – made 15 carries and 14 tackles, earned crucial breakdown penalties and once again showed just what a key man he is for Saints this season… 8

Replacements (who played more than 20 minutes)

ALEX MOON (for Mayanavanua 50) – the day after it was announced he will leave the club this summer, he showed no lack of desire, putting his body on the line for the team once again… 7