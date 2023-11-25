Northampton Saints 36 Harlequins 33: Tom Vickers' review and player ratings

With the clock having ticked past the 60-minute mark on Friday night, there was a moment that appeared to take place in slow motion.

George Furbank offloaded to Alex Coles in front of the Harlequins posts and the Gardens held its breath.

Coles appeared as though he had the weight of the world on his shoulders and the fate of Saints' season resting in his hands as he juggled the ball.

Eventually, he pouched it brilliantly under pressure and dived over the line to deliver the bonus-point score for Saints.

With Furbank easily converting, it gave the home side some vital breathing space in a game, and a campaign, in which that is in short supply.

Quins responded with a try of their own, but Ollie Sleightholme's second score of the match eventually proved decisive.

Saints survived a couple of unneccessary late jitters to get over the line in a fixture that felt oh so important.

Because although some could say there is still plenty of rugby to play this season, there isn't actually as much as it may seem.

And with Saints facing a tough trip to Saracens next Saturday, they so badly needed to get a win against Harlequins on Friday night.

Had they lost, the gap between them and their opponents would have widened.

And with just two more games - both away - before they reach the halfway point of the Premiership adventure - Saints knew they couldn't afford to drop too far behind one of their top-four rivals.

As it was, the tries from Coles and Sleightholme helped them secure a maximum haul that moved them level with Harlequins in the standings.

And how welcome that was on a night when the black, green and gold again showed such character.

Such character because they lost Curtis Langdon, Fin Smith and Rory Hutchinson to injury after the defeat at Leicester Tigers six days earlier.

Such character because they bounced back from that loss at their local rivals.

Such character because they came up against a Quins side stacked with star quality.

Such character because they lost Lewis Ludlam and James Ramm to injury in the space of a couple of minutes late in the first half.

And such character because Quins would never go away, right up until the final whistle.

There are, of course, areas in which Saints know they need to improve.

But let's remember just how many men they are missing.

And let's focus on the tune they are getting out of their squad as a whole.

George Hendy has stepped in this season and shone.

George Furbank switched to 10 against Quins and won man of the match.

Ollie Sleightholme came in for his first start, having initially been pencilled in to play for Bedford Blues this weekend, and went on to score two tries.

The list of players who are stepping up at key times goes on.

The defeat at Leicester was far from ideal and Saints were far from their best.

But when setbacks come, this team has shown they are adept at dealing with them.

And that is a fine quality to have.

With the games getting tougher week by week, it's a habit they will hope they won't continue to need, but, in truth, they may well do.

How they rated…

GEORGE HENDY - has won the trust of the Saints coaches and continues to reward them week after week, with his power and pace a real threat to opposition sides. Did superbly to time the assist for Sleightholme's second score... 8.5

OLLIE SLEIGHTHOLME - what a first start of the season for the wing, who scored twice and caused Quins real problems with his speed and physicality... 9

TOMMY FREEMAN - we didn't get to see much of his trademark magic in attack but he had a good night nonetheless... 7.5

FRASER DINGWALL - the centre is such a strong presence and he made plenty of ground while standing tall in defence... 8

JAMES RAMM - it was a sad sight for Saints to see this man have to be helped off by the medics as he was denied the chance to show his obvious class... 6.5

GEORGE FURBANK - CHRON STAR MAN - an outstanding display in attack and, particularly, defence from the man who moved to 10 as he stood tall on so many occasions, putting in some huge shots and pulling the strings... 9

ALEX MITCHELL - a mixed performance from the scrum-half, who conjured a crucial try out of nothing before the break but who gifted possession to Quins on a couple of costly occasions... 7

ETHAN WALLER - hasn't had the start to the season he may have wanted but bounced back in a big way here, producing a performance in which he carried with real force and determination... 8

SAM MATAVESI - played a key role in Sleightholme's first score and put in a strong, steady shift in his first club start of the season... 8

TREVOR DAVISON - gave as good as he got at scrum time and impressed in open play as he used his power to take it to Quins... 8

CHUNYA MUNGA - a steady presence in the Saints engine room, he's settling in nicely at the Gardens... 7.5

ALEX COLES - a huge performance from the lofty lock as he caught the eye with some fine runs and offloads while bagging his side's bonus-point score... 9

COURTNEY LAWES - absolutely gargantuan once again. He made try-saving tackles and big carries, showed his world class ability on the big occasion... 9

TOM PEARSON - this guy is so good, and it's so good for Saints to have him on their side. Carried with incredible force and desire time after time... 8.5

LEWIS LUDLAM - the skipper loved his score but his joy was shortlived as he was forced off, despite trying to battle through the pain. Gave it his all once again... 7.5

Replacements (who played more than 20 minutes)

ANGUS SCOTT-YOUNG (for Ludlam 37) - loves a tackle and he got stuck in for his side as they scrapped for every inch of turf... 7

TOM LITCHFIELD (for Ramm 38) - made a real impact after coming on, going close to a try and putting Quins on the back foot with some good breaks... 7.5

ALEX WALLER (for E Waller 57) - got his hands on the ball on a couple of occasions and was a steady presence... 6.5