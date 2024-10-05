Northampton Saints 33 Harlequins 29: Tom Vickers' review and player ratings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you want to be a top team, you've got to be able to problem solve under huge pressure.

And that is exactly what Saints have shown they can do, time and time again last season and the start of this one.

Even at Bath, where they were struggling to get anything going on the opening night, they found a way to turn the tide, pulling back to just five points down after a dominant start to the second half.

That their fightback fell short at The Rec owed much to an unfortunate loss of possession and a kindly bounce of the ball that helped the home side put the game to bed.

Sam Graham led the charge for Saints (photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Saints were nowhere near their best that night yet still gave themselves a real chance of victory with 20 minutes to go.

And the same could be said against both Exeter Chiefs and Harlequins in the matches that have followed, though, on both occasions, Saints did manage to get the job done.

They have weathered real storms in those matches, with the backing of sold-out crowds giving them the energy they have needed to see the games out.

It hasn't been easy - the nerves really have been jangling at times - but that winning mentality that Saints have built at home has been there for all to see.

Against Exeter, who dominated large periods of the game, Saints stood tall in defence at key moments to clinch the four points.

Against Quins, they endured a similar siege during the first period, which was the worst Saints have produced at the Gardens for some time.

But again, this team found a way to win.

They stepped up the intensity levels beyond belief at the break, with Quins' breakdown dominance dissipating in the second half.

Saints were quicker and harder to the clear-out, taking that threat from the away side away.

They put targets on the backs of key men in the opposition side and truly let them know they were there.

It was no coincidence that there was argy-bargy between Saints players and Will Evans and Marcus Smith at times.

Saints, a team that used to be accused of being too nice, showed their nasty side as they turned the tables against men who had bullied them during the first 40 minutes.

And that increase in tempo and machismo made a huge impact as Quins were left fighting for their lives.

At one point, players from the away side were lying on the floor all across their own line as they were left reeling from a relentless Saints attack.

Down to 14 men, Quins had to do so much work just to stay in the game.

And, to their credit, they managed it, setting up a tense finale as Will Porter picked up to score with seven minutes to go.

But Saints, who have now won 11 successive league games at the Gardens, do not get fazed by that sort of moment these days.

Instead, they roll up their sleeves, grit their teeth and go back to work, preserving the lead they had worked so hard to take.

And in the end, Fin Smith was able to boot the ball out and bring one of those familiar and fantastic roars from the home fans.

It was another Friday night to remember for the Saints supporters, who are getting value for money, week on week, at the home of their champions.

How they rated…

GEORGE FURBANK - the skipper just goes from strength to strength, and his offload for a try for Ollie Sleightholme was so clever, capping a fine display... 8.5

TOMMY FREEMAN - Quins did well to stop his attacking threat at times, but in defence he made one of the best hold-up tackles you will see this season... 8

FRASER DINGWALL - another rock solid showing from the centre as he made his tackles when needed and helped Saints get some momentum at the start of the second half... 7.5

RORY HUTCHINSON - has enjoyed a huge start to the season, stepping up his physicality levels beyond belief while also displaying the creativity that he's known for. Massive showing... 8.5

OLLIE SLEIGHTHOLME - absolutely electric and just so hard to stop. He added two more tries to his tally and could have had more had Quins not forced two knock-ons on the line, one of which was from a high tackle that earned Saints a penalty try... 8.5

FIN SMITH - was so good against Exeter the previous week and though he didn't quite hit those levels, he still had a say on the game... 7.5

TOM JAMES - looked lively and did some good things, though a couple of decisions didn't quite come off. Saints will be sweating this week after he had to come off for a head injury assessment during the second half... 7

MANNY IYOGUN - in the thick of the action throughout his time on the pitch as he started strongly in the set piece, carried really well in attack and made some big tackles while also scoring a try and coming agonisingly close to a second... 8.5

CURTIS LANGDON - apparently there are three players better suited to being in the England No.2 shirt than this guy. Don't think so. Another barnstorming display... 8.5

TREVOR DAVISON - on the day it was confirmed he had returned to the England squad, the prop produced a typically solid showing... 7

CHUNYA MUNGA - a stabilising force in Saints' second row so far this season, the lock continues to impress... 7.5

ALEX COLES - has not had much luck with injuries of late and suffered another really painful one here, being forced off with the game in its infancy. Saints and England will now have to hope for the best

JOSH KEMENY - always so sharp and not bad at handling the ball also as he sent Sleightholme over for a first-half score... 7.5

TOM PEARSON - a force of nature at the start of this season, smashing into people and upping the intensity levels, with his power proving key at times... 8.5

SAM GRAHAM - CHRON STAR MAN - thunderous performance from the big No.8, whose development since he arrived at Saints has been so impressive. Scored a key try and pushed Quins back time and again, racking up carry after carry... 8.5

Replacements (who played more than 20 minutes)

TEMO MAYANAVANUA (for Coles 10) - how great it is for Saints to have this man back. He looked like he'd never been away as he added plenty of hustle and bustle to the team, helping them to improve their lineout defence significantly... 7.5