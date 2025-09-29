Northampton Saints 33 Exeter Chiefs 33: Tom Vickers' review and player ratings

Saints were held to a draw by Exeter on Sunday (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

When Saints flew towards the Exeter line looking for their sixth try of the first half in its final act, you could never have imagined it would be their last real sustained spell of pressure in the away 22.

Because in a 13-minute blitz before the break, the black, green and gold had put the Chiefs on the back foot, leaving them punch drunk as they were clutching at thin air in defensive situations.

Saints looked to have got into the groove and got into their stride at the start of the new Gallagher PREM season, banishing memories of the previous campaign in which they finished eighth during a disappointing title defence.

As for Exeter, you felt like you could see old doubts resurfacing and the confidence draining from them after what had been a really solid opening 25 minutes in which they had initially taken the lead and resisted well.

But any half-time assumptions went up in smoke in scarcely believable fashion during a second 40 minutes in which Saints lost their halo and Exeter put last season’s struggles to bed in valiant fashion.

The Chiefs made the most of some Saints sluggishness and some poor decision-making an execution as they came flying at their hosts from all angles.

With Saints continually giving the opposition’s talented back three the chance to run from inside their own half, the price was to be paid.

And in the end, despite a 20-minute Josh Hodge red card that came with just eight minutes left, it still felt like 14-man Exeter were the most likely to win it, with the Chiefs seeing what they felt was a match-clinching score rightly ruled out four minutes from time.

Saints had one final chance to stick a dagger in, but they knocked on inside the Exeter half and the away side saw it out to seal a draw that will have very much felt like a victory for Rob Baxter’s spirited side.

As for Saints, they may have shed just two points from the five they felt were in the bag at half-time, but the vibe around the stunned Gardens was one that made it seem like all had been lost.

This was a brutal and potentially valuable lesson for this group of players at the very start of a campaign in which nothing will come easy.

With Newcastle’s likely improvement thanks to added investment, every match really will require full attention.

And Saints have seen to painful effect what happens when they take their eye off the ball.

Of course, they were missing so many key men, so many leaders with the experience to help them not only see out the game but to build on their big half-time lead.

But there is no way the men who were wearing the Saints shirt on Sunday would have expected this kind of collapse.

Shipping 26 unanswered points at home to a team who finished one place off the bottom of the PREM last season will have been a sobering experience after a summer in which new signings brought some extra fizz to the Gardens.

This was not what those new signings or any of their new team-mates would have envisaged when they woke up on Sunday morning.

In fact, it might have given them a few nightmares when they returned to their bed on Sunday night.

But though it won’t feel like it, this is something to learn from and the three points taken are still three points gained ahead of the game at Gloucester on Sunday.

Saints will go to Kingsholm knowing any repeat of what happened during the second half on Sunday will result in an even more chastening experience.

And so they will have a resolution not to let it happen again, which is no bad thing when you’ve got as much time as is possible to make up for it.

How they rated…

GEORGE HENDY – sparked Saints into life during the first half, making some trademark scything runs, and this was a really impressive showing on his 50th appearance for the club… 8

EDOARDO TODARO – scored two tries on his PREM debut and did nothing wrong as he showed just why he has been so highly rated in the Saints Academy… 8

TOM LITCHFIELD – produced a strong finish and his power game was on show before he was replaced midway through the second half… 7

FRASER DINGWALL – the skipper produced a lovely assist for Litchfield during the first period but he was so disappointed with the way his team struggled during the second half… 7

JAMES RAMM – came agonisingly close to scoring the try that would have put the game to bed during the second half and provided a fantastic first-half assist… 6.5

ANTHONY BELLEAU – is clearly a hugely important signing for Saints and was so good during the first half, but lost the ball on a few occasions in the second period as he tried to make things happen… 7

ARCHIE MCPARLAND – made two vital tackles on Paul Brown-Bampoe during the first half, but lost his way a bit with his kicking after the break… 5.5

MANNY IYOGUN – came off at half-time with Saints well and truly in the ascendancy in the majority of areas… 7

CRAIG WRIGHT – had no real time to make an impact as he was forced off for a head injury assessment a few minutes in and wasn’t able to return

TREVOR DAVISON – a real shame for Saints to have to replace him midway through the first half as he was one of three players who had to go off for head injury assessments… 6.5

ALEX COLES – this man was so good as last season went on, and he picked up where he left off here, stealing lineouts, making big carries and even scoring a try… 8

ED PROWSE – carried hard for his team during the first period but came off just 15 minutes into the second period… 6.5

ANGUS SCOTT-YOUNG – worked as hard as ever, making a couple of key interventions to keep the ball for his team… 6.5

TOM PEARSON – will fancy producing a big season for Saints after a full pre-season, and he started well here, scoring a try and making so many big carries… 8

CALLUM CHICK – CHRON STAR MAN – a huge home debut from the No.8 as he racked up an eye-watering number of carries, one of which helped Saints to secure a first-half try… 8

Replacements (who played more than 20 minutes)

HENRY WALKER (for Wright 4) – had to put in a long shift for his side after the early injury to Wright, and he didn’t do much wrong… 6

ELLIOT MILLAR MILLS (for Davison 21) – tried to exert his physicality on the game and largely did well… 6.5

DANILO FISCHETTI (for Iyogun 40) – announced himself by helping to win a scrum penalty but Exeter were on top in the second half and he couldn’t turn the tide… 6

JJ VAN DER MESCHT (for Prowse 55) – such a huge presence, he will be a real problem for opposition sides, but couldn’t get the ball in areas of the field where he could really turn the screw as Exeter fronted up well… 6