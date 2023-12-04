North will become second Saints double-winner to join Provence
and live on Freeview channel 276
One ex-Saints double-winner is already at the club, with Teimana Harrison currently lining up for the French Pro D2 side.
And now North has opted to take the plunge and move across the Channel for two seasons, starting next summer.
The 31-year-old, who helped Saints to claim Premiership and Challenge Cup glory in 2014, said: "I just wanted to send a quick message to say how excited myself and my family are about joining Provence Rugby next season.
"I look forward to coming down, meeting everyone and starting an amazing journey together."
Provence CEO Denis Philipon said: "George North is a man of incredible class, who immediately showed interest in the club's project.
"His motivation is enormous.
"We are obviously very happy that he is joining us and we hope that he will thrill our supporters.
"His presence should allow us to take a very important step in our progress.
"George is a great rugby player but also a great man.
"We hope that through his talent, his professionalism, his knowledge of the very high level and his popularity, he will contribute to positioning Provence Rugby as one of the major players in French rugby of tomorrow.”
Provence currently sit second in Pro D2, eight points behind leaders Vannes with 12 games played.