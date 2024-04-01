Fraser Dingwall (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The black, green and gold face a massive Investec Champions Cup match at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

Saints booked a home tie thanks to progressing through Pool 3 with an unbeaten record, beating Munster at Thomond Park along the way.

And though Dingwall knows the Irish giants will be out for revenge, he insists Saints will be just as up for the fight.

“It's an easy why again for this week because we're up against the Irish guys coming here and we beat them at their place so we know they'll be coming after us,” Dingwall said.

“It's knockout rugby so it's an easy why.

“Come Tuesday, when we come back in, we'll be ready to go.”

Saints delivered a superb performance last Friday night as they beat Gallagher Premiership champions Saracens 41-30 at the Gardens.

And Dingwall said: “In terms of league games, that's going to be as close as we can get to an international test.

“Physicality wise, the amount of time the ball was in play, you saw from the way the boys were after the game, it was a proper clash.”

Saints had suffered a sobering 52-21 defeat at Bristol Bears seven days earlier, but they bounced back in the best possible style.

“The Bristol game hurt us a lot, purely because all of it was based around the emotional side of the game,” Dingwall said.

“We were really frustrated that our energy and intent levels weren't where we wanted them to be.

“You saw it in terms of the way we defended, how we went about our attack and just generally the energy we had about us.

“We reviewed the Bristol game on the Monday and in terms of challenges to get back on the horse, the Saracens game was perfect.