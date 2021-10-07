No Saturday games for Saints in Champions Cup pool stages

Chris Boyd

Chris Boyd' s side will begin their campaign with back-to-back Friday fixtures, opening up the tournament with a home game against Racing 92 on Friday, December 10 (kick-off 8pm).

They then go to Belfast to face Ulster a week later (Friday, December 17, 8pm).

The January encounters see Saints host Ulster on Sunday, January 16 (kick-off 3.15pm) before finishing their campaign at Racing 92 on Sunday, January 23 (kick-off 4.15pm, local time).

It is bad news for travelling supporters who will struggle to make it to the away weekends due to work commitments, with some already having had to cancel their trips following the announcement of the fixtures.

Once again, BT Sport in the UK and Ireland, and beIN SPORTS in France, will broadcast each of the 48 Heineken Champions Cup pool matches live.

The coverage will be complemented by free-to-air transmission of key fixtures in each round by Channel 4 and Virgin Media in the UK and Ireland, and by France Télévisions in France.

2021/22 Heineken Champions Cup dates

Round 1: Friday, December 10 – Saints vs Racing 92 (kick-off: 8pm)

Round 2: Friday, December 17 – Ulster Rugby vs Saints (kick-off: 8pm)

Round 3: Sunday, January 16, 2022 – Saints vs Ulster Rugby (kick-off: 3.15pm)

Round 4: Sunday January 23, 2022 – Racing 92 vs Saints (kick-off: 4.15pm)

Round of 16 (1st leg): April 8/9/10 2022

Round of 16 (2nd leg): April 15/16/17 2022

Quarter-finals: May 6/7/8 2022

Semi-finals: May 13/14/15 2022