Nine more players to leave Saints this summer

Hooker Reece Marshall is the longest-serving departee having played at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens since the 2014/15 season, while fellow front-rowers Nick Auterac, Conor Carey and Karl Garside will also be moving on next season.

Academy graduates JJ Tonks, Connor Tupai, Josh Gillespie, Ollie Newman and Leroy O’Neil also leave Saints having all made first-team appearances during their tenure at the club.

“All nine players have made a significant contribution to Northampton Saints during their time at Franklin’s Gardens,” said Saints boss Chris Boyd.

“Reece Marshall has been a Saint for seven seasons and made over half a century of appearances for Northampton in that time, so in particular he has been a great servant to the club.

“But every one of these players has been involved in first-team rugby for Saints and they have all had a positive influence on our group – both on and off the pitch.They all depart with our best wishes for the future.

“JJ, Connor, Karl, Josh, Ollie and Leroy are all ambitious young guys who need more playing time to progress further, but for now they remain dedicated to their training to help the whole squad finish the Gallagher Premiership season as strongly as possible.”

Saints have already confirmed the signings of Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (Queensland Reds), Angus Scott-Young (Queensland Reds), James Ramm (NSW Waratahs), Callum Braley (Benetton), Ethan Waller (Worcester Warriors), Sam Graham (Doncaster Knights) and Robbie Smith (Newcastle Falcons) ahead of the 2022/23 campaign – while a further eight youngsters have also been handed their first professional contracts and will join the club’s Senior Academy on a full-time basis in July.

Incoming director of rugby Phil Dowson said: “Our playing group for next season is close to being finalised and we’re confident we have added some real quality in key positions throughout the squad.

“Of course, we wish every player departing the club this summer the very best for the future.

"They have been completely committed to Saints throughout their time at the Gardens, so we would like to thank them for all they’ve done here in black, green and gold.”

Saints ins and outs – summer 2022

Ins: Callum Braley (Benetton), Ethan Waller (Worcester Warriors), Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (Queensland Reds), Angus Scott-Young (Queensland Reds), Sam Graham (Doncaster Knights), James Ramm (NSW Waratahs), Robbie Smith (Newcastle Falcons).

Outs: Teimana Harrison, Ahsee Tuala, Api Ratuniyarawa, Piers Francis, Taqele Naiyaravoro, Reece Marshall, Conor Carey, Nick Auterac, Karl Garside, JJ Tonks, Connor Tupai, Josh Gillespie, Ollie Newman, Leroy O'Neil.