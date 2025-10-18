Newcastle Red Bulls 19 Northampton Saints 36: Tom Vickers' review and player ratings

Saints' Lions stars came to the fore at key moments (photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

With 17 minutes to go at Kingston Park on Friday night, the DJ hit play on ‘Sweet Caroline’ and it seemed party time was near.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Much of the sell-out home crowd was celebrating what they believed was a game-tying try and conversion as the Red Bulls delivered a real sugar rush for their supporters.

However, moments later, cheers turned to jeers as referee Ian Tempest and TMO Peter Allan spotted George McGuigan's tip tackle on Ed Prowse and rightly ruled out Boeta Chamberlain's finish that came at the end of a flowing move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints made the most of their reprieve, refusing to let their hosts get that close again, as the black, green and gold gritted their teeth to deflate the Red Bulls balloon.

In the end, in key moments, the ‘Shoe Army’ stuck the boot in.

There was the try just before the break when Tommy Freeman finished off a tidy Fin Smith pass after Fraser Dingwall had got over the ball to win a penalty close to the home side's posts.

There was the Edoardo Todaro try that came when Saints were down on backs as they sacrificed Tom Litchfield with JJ van der Mescht serving a 20-minute red card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was a truly sparkling score that showcased the best of Northampton under real heat, and it was no coincidence that it was engineered predominantly by players who grew up in the Saints Academy, where diamonds are formed under extreme heat and pressure.

Then, as the clock ticked down, another Saints Academy graduate, Alex Coles, who was gargantuan all night, finished things off in typically indefatigable fashion, galloping over the line.

This was a night when England international Coles and Lions stars such as Alex Mitchell, Tommy Freeman and Smith produced key contributions at such key times.

And it showed why this Saints team can be a contender.

Because although they have not played at anywhere near their best at times, especially defensively, Phil Dowson's men have managed to pick up 18 points from a possible 20 in the Gallagher PREM so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have rolled up their sleeves and come out on top when the heat was cranked up to its highest against Gloucester, Leicester Tigers and Newcastle.

They saw that huge half-time lead eaten away by Exeter Chiefs on the opening day and vowed that when the moments that mattered came again, they would not come out on the wrong side of them.

And this is all without the likes of Curtis Langdon, Ollie Sleightholme and George Furbank, none of whom have played a single minute so far this season.

No, it hasn't all been pretty, but if you want to be anywhere near the top of the league, you have to know how to win ugly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was exactly what Saints did at Newcastle, offering their hosts several gifts that got them back in the game after an opening 10 minutes in which Dowson's men took a 14-0 lead and their hosts looked devoid of ideas as to how to combat them, in defence or attack.

That the Red Bulls got back in this game owed much to their character, the ability of powerhouse No.8 Amanaki Mafi, the momentum created by the renewed noise at Kingston Park and Saints' own lack of game control.

But when crunch time came, Saints grabbed this encounter by the scruff of its neck and refused to let go.

The likes of Craig Wright, Manny Iyogun and, of course, Henry Pollock came off the bench and popped up with massive momentum-shifting, Red Bull-flattening moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in the end, it was still unbeaten Saints who were left with the sweet taste of success on a night when the Red Bulls win flew them to the top of the PREM table.

How they rated…

TOMMY FREEMAN - a real contender for the star man award as he showed his Lions class here, superbly manufacturing a move that led to a try, notching a score of his own just before the break and making plenty of key contributions all round the field... 9

EDOARDO TODARO - yes, Edo again! He popped up with a fourth try in as many PREM matches, celebrating his Italy call-up in style with a fine finish in the corner that was so key for Saints... 8

RORY HUTCHINSON - showed several touches of class, including the try assist for Todaro, and he never backed down in the physical battle as he continues to step up in that department... 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FRASER DINGWALL - produced a massive moment at the end of the first half, hunting down a Newcastle player on their own line and getting over the ball to win a penalty, which Saints eventually used to send Freeman over for a try that was the difference between a two-point and nine-point half-time lead... 8

TOM LITCHFIELD - wasn't quite his night as he got caught under a high ball that he couldn't gather and wasn't able to really get involved as much as he would have liked in dangerous attacking positions as the ball didn't come his way too often... 6

FIN SMITH - produced two massive moments of real class, making try assists for Freeman and Coles look easier than they were as his ability in key moments came to the fore... 8.5

ALEX MITCHELL - just makes this happen, time and again. Set up the first try, scored the second with a touch of class and continued to be a thorn in the home side all night... 9

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DANILO FISCHETTI - helped Saints to make a strong start in the scrum and gave the team a decent platform to build from... 7

ROBBIE SMITH - produced one pass a back would be proud of and did plenty of the dirty work, too, showing why Saints are so happy to have him back from injury... 7.5

TREVOR DAVISON - looked to have enjoyed his trip back to his former club as he got stuck in and helped Saints to take Newcastle on at scrum time... 7.5

ALEX COLES - CHRON STAR MAN - must be a lock for an England starting spot this autumn. He's so good right now, taking last season's form into this campaign. He was key at lineout time on both sides of the ball, made a huge carry that led to an Alex Mitchell try and capped his excellent performance with a last-gasp score that showcased his athleticism... 9

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JJ VAN DER MESCHT - an eventful night for the powerhouse lock as he scored his first PREM try, made some big hits and carries and then found himself off the field for 30 minutes due to a yellow card and a 20-minute red card... 6

JOSH KEMENY - a real shame to see this man forced off with an injury that meant he was sporting a protective boot after the game. Saints will hope for a speedy recovery for a player who had missed the start of the season due to injury... 6.5

SAM GRAHAM - poured everything he had into every tackle he made, showing his delight to be back in action following the concussion he suffered against Exeter on the opening day... 7

CALLUM CHICK - looked so hungry to impress against his former club. Mind you, he's looked hungry to impress against everyone since joining Saints. Came close to a try and made so many big carries once again... 7.5

Replacements (who played more than 20 minutes)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TOM LOCKETT (for Kemeny 44) - a good man to come off the bench as he added extra energy and security... 7

MANNY IYOGUN (for Fischetti 51) - made a real impact here, with his key strip in the second half helping Saints to kick on and secure the win... 7.5

ED PROWSE (for Litchfield 59) - carried hard for his team, helping them to keep pressure on Newcastle despite the home side having a man more... 7