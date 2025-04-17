Newcastle Falcons v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Friday's game

Burger Odendaal (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Burger Odendaal will skipper a much-changed Saints side in Friday's Gallagher Premiership game at Newcastle Falcons (kick-off 7.45pm).

Boss Phil Dowson has opted to make 13 changes to the team that beat Castres Olympique in the Investec Champions Cup quarter-final at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens last Saturday evening.

Only Odendaal and James Ramm remain from that starting 15, while Temo Mayanavanua, Juarno Augustus, Alex Mitchell and Fin Smith drop to the bench.

That means Manny Iyogun, Curtis Langdon, Trevor Davison, Alex Coles, Josh Kemeny, Henry Pollock, Fraser Dingwall and Tommy Freeman are rested completely, while George Hendy has been ruled out with the shoulder injury he sustained last weekend.

George Furbank, who came on after just four minutes against Castres, is also rested.

Charlie Savala will wear the No.10 shirt against Newcastle, with Tom James partnering him at half-back.

Tom Seabrook and Tom Litchfield occupy the wing berths, while Rory Hutchinson lines up alongside Odendaal at centre.

Tom West, Craig Wright and Luke Green form a new-look front row, with Chunya Munga and Tom Lockett coming in at lock.

Angus Scott-Young, Tom Pearson and Iakopo Mapu, who has not played since picking up a ban for a high tackle in the clash with Ealing Trailfinders last month, are the back row combination.

Hendy, Emeka Atuanya, Sam Graham, George Makepeace-Cubitt, Archie McParland, Toby Thame, Ollie Sleightholme and Robbie Smith are on the unavailable list this week.

Newcastle Falcons: 15. Elliott Obatoyinbo; 14. Alex Hearle, 13. Connor Doherty, 12. Max Clark, 11. Ben Stevenson; 10. Brett Connon, 9. Sam Stuart; 1. Adam Brocklebank, 2. Jamie Blamire, 3. Murray McCallum; 4. John Hawkins, 5. Sebastian de Chaves; 6. Freddie Lockwood, 7. Cameron Neild, 8. Callum Chick (c).

Replacements: 16. Ollie Fletcher, 17. Micky Rewcastle, 18. Richard Palframan, 19. Finn Baker, 20. Ollie Leatherbarrow, 21. Max Pepper, 22. Sammy Arnold, 23. Oli Spencer.

Saints: 15. James Ramm; 14. Tom Litchfield, 13. Burger Odendaal (c), 12. Rory Hutchinson, 11. Tom Seabrook; 10. Charlie Savala, 9. Tom James; 1. Tom West, 2. Craig Wright, 3. Luke Green; 4. Chunya Munga, 5. Tom Lockett; 6. Angus Scott-Young, 7. Tom Pearson, 8. Iakopo Mapu.

Replacements: 16. Henry Walker, 17. Tarek Haffar, 18. Elliot Millar Mills, 19. Temo Mayanavanua, 20. Juarno Augustus, 21. Alex Mitchell, 22. Fin Smith, 23. Will Glister.