The 23-year-old will arrive at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens this summer and will add extra options to the backline as he is equally comfortable at centre.

Saints have been seeking extra options on the wing, with Tom Collins looking likely to move on when his contract ends at the conclusion of this campaign.

Seabrook, who came through the academy system while also enjoying a stint with Championship side Hartpury University, broke a Gallagher Premiership record back in May 2018, when he scored the fastest try on league debut for the Cherry and Whites against Saracens, crossing the whitewash in just 58 seconds.

Tom Seabrook

During his time with the Cherry and Whites, Seabrook had also represented England at the 2019 Six Nations Under-20s Championship and 2019 World Rugby Under-20s Championship.

Weighing in at just over 100kgs, the 6ft 0in flyer’s athleticism and physicality are what caught the eye of Saints boss Dowson.

“Tom fits the mould of player we often look for at Saints, in terms of being young, English and high potential," Dowson said.

"He definitely brings an edge too, as he’s very aggressive on either side of the ball.

“He is an athletic, versatile player who can line-up on the wing or in the centres, and he can beat defenders with power or speed which is something we really like about him.

“We can see he works hard on lots of different elements of his game, and he comes to Northampton wanting to compete with the other backs here, showing the self-awareness to get better, and eager to play regular rugby – so he ticks all the right boxes for us.

“It takes a lot for a player to put themselves out of their comfort zone and move from their hometown club where things can be safe and steady.