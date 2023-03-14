News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 minutes ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK
1 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
2 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government
3 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
4 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row
4 hours ago Flower collection stamps with King Charles’ silhouette released

New signing Davison desperate to deliver silverware to Saints

Trevor Davison is desperate to challenge for some silverware after joining Saints from Newcastle Falcons with immediate effect.

By Tom Vickers
Published 14th Mar 2023, 11:02 GMT- 1 min read

The 30-year-old tighthead prop, who can play on both sides of the scrum, heads to the black, green and gold with the club still firmly in the race to secure a top-four place in the Gallagher Premiership this season.

Davison is set to have a big part to play as Saints finish their regular campaign with games against London Irish, Saracens and his former club, Falcons.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And the England international said: “I’ve really enjoyed watching Saints over the past few seasons – I like their style and the brand of rugby the team is playing, which is really entertaining.

Trevor Davison
Trevor Davison
Trevor Davison
Most Popular

“I’m at the stage of my career where I feel like I need a change; I’ve been in Newcastle my whole life, so when the opportunity arose to come to Northampton, I wanted to give it a shot.

“I’ve spoken to Robbie Smith, Joel Matavesi and all the boys I know from England camps about the club, and I’ve heard nothing but good things about the environment and the coaches here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The team is always there or thereabouts in the Gallagher Premiership’s top four come the end of the season, so I’m really looking forward to competing for some silverware and hopefully I can earn myself some more opportunities at international level as a result as well.”

Newcastle FalconsEnglandNewcastleNorthampton