Tom Cruse

The former Wasps hooker arrived at Saints at the start of this week, having signed a deal until the end of the season.

And on Tuesday afternoon, four days before a huge derby-day clash with Leicester Tigers at Mattioli Woods Welford Road, Cruse spoke to this publication about his whirlwind arrival.

"It's been a pretty crazy 48 hours but it's been great," the 33-year-old said. "It's a great club to come into.

"I had good chats with Dows (Saints boss Phil Dowson) and the other coaches and it seems like a good group so I'm enjoying it.

"I actually don't know anyone here, which is quite weird because I always think rugby's a small world, but it's good just to throw myself in and get to know a load of new faces and names. I'll enjoy that.

"It's exciting to come in for derby week and there's been a good atmosphere around the group.

"There's a bit of bite in training and I'm looking forward to it."

Cruse has spent the past couple of months at Edinburgh, having seen his lengthy stay at Wasps come to an end when the Coventry-based club went into administration.

It was a tough time, but Cruse, as seems to be his way, remained upbeat throughout.

"I had a month or two without a job after what happened at Wasps in October so I was just training and keeping myself ticking over," he said.

"I was lucky enough to get a call-up from the Barbarians for the game against Bath so I enjoyed that, and then I went up the road to Edinburgh for a couple of months.

"It was actually really good even though I obviously missed the family because they stayed down here in Coventry.

"It enabled me to just chuck myself into it and I really enjoyed playing in a new competition, the United Rugby Championship, and in the Champions Cup as well.

"I really enjoyed my time there.

"It was weird at first (after Wasps went into administration) but I also quite enjoyed it because it was nice to get a fresh mentality and get a new eye on the game.

"It forced me to be in the moment a little bit and I had loads of learning to do.

"It goes without saying that I miss the boys at Wasps but with the disappointment comes new opportunity.

"It was great to experience the URC and to have new coaches to get a new eye on my game and still improve.

"Coming back here, I can get back home with the family and continue to grow my game with fresh eyes on me from Dows and the other coaches."

Cruse and his Wasps team-mates stuck together as they sought to get back in the game.

The hooker explained: "I was worried at first and a few of us were training together. We started out with 10 or 15 of us and numbers started to dwindle as lads picked up contracts.

"There was a session in November where there were three of us running at a local rugby club and there were some dark conversations going on, but we kept ourselves positive and luckily all the lads I was running with got jobs.

"A couple are still looking for an opportunity so fingers crossed for them.

"The contract I signed at Edinburgh was for two months but this one is until the end of the season and it gets me home, back with the family, back playing in the Premiership and gives me that of stability so that's really positive."

Cruse comes to Saints at a crucial time for the club.

The black, green and gold have suffered three successive defeats in all competitions and are badly in need of a boost.

They have the chance to secure that on Saturday as they take on their local rivals.

And Cruse knows the importance of the game at Leicester, especially as the clubs are level on points in the ultra-competitive Gallagher Premiership.

"I've done a bit of homework and seen where we are in the league," Cruse said.

"It's all to play for because it's a tight division and there's loads of games to play.

"It's a really exciting time and I'm chucking myself all in to see where I land. That's me.

"I know enough about playing at Leicester away. I've obviously not been involved in a big, historic derby like this one so I'm watching how training is and I can feel that extra bit of edge.