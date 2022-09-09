New date and kick-off time confirmed for Saints' Premiership season opener at Sale Sharks

The AJ Bell Stadium will play host to Saints' game against Sale on Sunday

The game was originally scheduled to take place tonight, but has been moved back as a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

A Saints statement read: "The thoughts and deepest condolences of everyone at Northampton Saints remain with the Royal Family, following yesterday’s announcement of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"The Club shares in the sorrow of those across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth who are today mourning Her Majesty The Queen and celebrating her immeasurable contribution to public life, including sport.

"Last night’s Premiership Rugby Cup fixture against Saracens and this evening’s opening Premiership match against Sale Sharks were both postponed as a mark of respect.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Alongside Sale Sharks, the Club can now confirm that the Round One Premiership match will instead take place on Sunday (11 September) with a kick-off time of 3pm.

"Supporters should not travel to Salford this evening (Friday 9 September). Sale Sharks have confirmed that all tickets purchased for the original date will still be valid. Alternatively, refunds* (booking fee not included) will be provided to anyone who purchased a match ticket and is unable to attend the rearranged date.

"To claim a refund, please email [email protected] before the deadline of 10pm on Saturday 10 September.

"Unfortunately, Premiership Rugby has confirmed that as a result of the rearrangement, Sharks vs Saints will no longer be broadcast on PRTV Live. Highlights of the match will be uploaded to Saints TV, and the full match to PRTV, as soon as permissible by the league which is likely to be 24hrs following the full-time whistle.