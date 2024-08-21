Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Saints scrum-half Callum Braley has signed for Saracens.

The 30-year-old has joined the men from StoneX Stadium as injury cover on a three-month deal, with Gareth Simpson sidelined for the first part of the 2024/25 campaign..

Braley made 15 appearances for Saints but was left out of contract this summer and will now start the next chapter of his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has plenty of experience, having played for Bristol Bears, Gloucester and Benetton before making the move to Saints in 2022.

Callum Braley (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Braley has 15 caps for Italy, including representing them at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

And Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said: “Callum is a very experienced player who we are confident will be a strong addition to our squad.

"We are already impressed with how he has settled in and look forward to seeing him take to the pitch.”