Nansen pleased to see Saints' 'young cats' purr against Saracens
Brandon Nansen was impressed with the way Saints' 'young cats' purred against Saracens on Wednesday night.
Saints secured a 58-34 win in the Premiership Rugby Cup clash at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens, scoring nine tries in the process.
Courtnall Skosan grabbed a hat-trick, Frankie Sleightholme and Henry Pollock delivered doubles and there were also scores for Joel Matavesi and Aaron Hinkley.
And 28-year-old lock Nansen said: "The way we play is fast and relentless, and when you play like that for 80 minutes, you're going to be tired.
Most Popular
-
1
Walsall 1 Northampton Town 0: James Heneghan's player ratings
-
2
How Northampton Town's crowds compare to Leyton Orient, Swindon Town, AFC Wimbledon, Grimsby Town, Carlisle United, Tranmere Rovers and every other League Two side this season
-
3
Cobblers Supporters' Trust unable to reveal financial backer for Sixfields land bid in email to members
"We pulled it off and it shows what we can do when we play for 80 minutes.
"As a whole, we stuck to our structures.
"We had a lot of young cats like (Henry) Pollock, who is 17 coming out of school, and he put his hand up.
"From one to 23, everyone put their hand up.
"When you look around the circle and you've got a lot of young cats, they need to be able to know they can go out there and do their thing in our structure, and just be confident.
"A lot of guys are trying to get into that Premiership 23, myself included, and we've got to keep each other accountable for everything.
"Sometimes people have got to play for the second team as well, and that's us.
"We've got a lot of young lads who are the future of the club and it's about developing that as well as getting the old men like me running around a bit."