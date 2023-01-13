Competition: Heineken Champions Cup (pool stages)

Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick

Advertisement Hide Ad

Date and kick-off time: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 3.15pm

Gavin Coombes scored twice to help Munster beat Saints last month

Weather forecast: 6c, mostly cloudy

Live television coverage: BT Sport

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee: Tual Trainini (France)

Munster: Haley; Nash, Frisch, Crowley, Daly; Carbery, Casey; Kilcoyne, N Scannell, Salanoa; Kleyn; Beirne; O’Donoghue, O’Mahony (c), G Coombes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Replacements: Buckley, Wycherley, Ryan, Hodnett, Kendellen, Patterson, R Scannell, L Coombes.

Saints: Furbank; Freeman, Proctor, Hutchinson, Ramm; F Smith, Mitchell; A Waller, Haywood, Hill; Ribbans, Moon; Salakaia-Loto, Lawes, Ludlam (c).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Replacements: R Smith, E Waller, Petch, Coles, Scott-Young, Braley, Dingwall, Skosan.

Not considered for Saints selection: Juarno Augustus, James Fish, James Grayson, Emmanuel Iyogun, Sam Matavesi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most recent meeting: Sunday, December 18, 2022: Saints 6 Munster 17 (Heineken Champions Cup)

Tom’s preview: At one of the great European venues, Saints need one of their great European showings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Dowson’s side have been hugely disappointing on the road so far this season and badly require a shot in the arm at Thomond Park on Saturday.

They need a statement performance to show that they really can compete with the best in the toughest environments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They almost delivered that kind of win at Saracens back in November, but familiar failings crept in as they surrendered a 39-17 lead to lose 45-39 late on.

Since then, they have left a lot to be desired in deflating displays at Gloucester, La Rochelle and Exeter Chiefs, never coming close to beating those clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And overall this season, Saints’ away record stands at two wins in 10 games, with those victories coming against Newcastle Falcons in the Premiership Rugby Cup and Wasps in the Gallagher Premiership.

The black, green and gold have shipped an eye-watering amount of points (343 in 10 games) on their travels, averaging 34 conceded per game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a defensive record that is going to provide few opportunities to turn over good teams – and that is all Saints face these days – in their own backyard.

Especially when you consider Dowson’s side have struggled to be ruthless for long spells, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their saving grace has been their home record, with seven wins secured in nine games at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

But one of those two defeats came against Munster just last month, so somehow Dowson and Co must find a way to turn the tables at Thomond Park this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Munster have been so tough defensively, and they won’t turn down opportunities when they come in attack, either.

So this promises to be another incredibly tough ask for Saints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They claimed memorable wins at Leinster and Ulster back in the day, and they almost saw off Munster on their most recent trip to Thomond Park back in 2011.

But Ronan O’Gara finished off a 40-phase move with a dramatic drop goal to secure a 23-21 success that crushed Saints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If it’s that close again this weekend, some travelling fans would take it, but how Saints could do with getting over the line anyway, anyhow away from home.