Munster v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Saturday's game at Thomond Park
As expected, boss Phil Dowson has decided it's full steam ahead as Saints bid to secure a win that would help them to finish top of Investec Champions Cup Pool 3.
Burger Odendaal has returned from the concussion he sustained against Exeter and he will be on the bench this weekend.
Charlie Savala will also be among the replacements as Saints potentially look to give him minutes ahead of next weekend's game against Newcastle Falcons.
One player has been added to the injury list, with Sam Matavesi having taken a knock and not made it in time.
That means Robbie Smith returns to the bench to back up Curtis Langdon.
Matavesi, George Hendy, Lewis Ludlam, James Ramm and Tom Seabrook make up the ‘not available for selection’ list this week.
Munster: Zebo; Nash, Frisch, Nankivell, Daly; Crowley, Casey; Loughman, Scannell, Jager; Ahern, Beirne (c); O’Mahony, Hodnett, Coombes.
Replacements: Clarke, Wycherley, Ryan, Gleeson, Kendellen, Murray, Carbery, O’Brien.
Saints: Furbank (c); Freeman, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Sleightholme; F Smith, Mitchell; A Waller, Langdon, Davison; Mayanavanua, Coles; Lawes, Pearson, Augustus.
Replacements: R Smith, Iyogun, Millar Mills, Moon, Graham, James, Odendaal, Savala.