Munster match is so key for already-qualified Saints! Here's why it matters...

With Saints having already secured a home tie in the last 16 of the Investec Champions Cup, many supporters may be feeling it's job done for the black, green and gold.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But, with one pool match to play, there is still a lot on the line when Saints travel to face Munster at Thomond Park on Saturday evening.

Phil Dowson’s men currently sit top of Pool 3 having taken 14 points from a possible 15. They are one point ahead of Exeter Chiefs, who are the only side who can stop them finishing at the summit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday afternoon, Exeter, who edged out Glasgow Warriors at Sandy Park last weekend, go to Bayonne, who Saints thrashed 61-14 at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens last Friday.

Saints beat Bayonne on Friday night (photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

By the time Exeter kick off, Saints will already have completed their match at Munster, who are currently sitting third in the pool, five points behind Exeter.

So why does Saints’ match at Munster matter so much?

Well, firstly, if Saints are able to top their pool, they will not only have home advantage in the last 16 but also the quarter-finals should they make it that far.

Also, if Saints were to progress past that point, to the semi-finals, it would greatly help them if they had a huge Pool 3 points tally.

Why?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Because the top two ranked teams in the semi-finals get home country advantage.

So points in the pool stages are so key to plotting a path to the final, which will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday, May 25.

If Saints can win at Munster on Saturday evening, they stand a real chance of being able to play each of their knockout matches in England, should they get the job done in each round.

And that would make their path significantly less troubled than if they had to go to France or Ireland at any point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are all of the official details from the Champions Cup website as to how the knockout stages work and who will play who…

Round of 16

The four highest-ranked clubs in each pool will qualify for the Round of 16. All clubs will thereafter be ranked in descending order based firstly on their ranking in their pool and subsequently on the number of match points they have accumulated, to create an overall ranking from 1 to 16.

The pool winners will be ranked 1 to 4, the second-placed clubs will be ranked 5 to 8, the third-placed clubs will be ranked 9 to 12, and the fourth-placed clubs will be ranked 13 to 16. The Round of 16 will thereafter be played over one match as follows:

R16 1: Number 1-ranked club v Number 16-ranked club

R16 2: Number 2-ranked club v Number 15-ranked club

R16 3: Number 3-ranked club v Number 14-ranked club

R16 4: Number 4-ranked club v Number 13-ranked club

R16 5: Number 5-ranked club v Number 12-ranked club

R16 6: Number 6-ranked club v Number 11-ranked club

R16 7: Number 7-ranked club v Number 10-ranked club

R16 8: Number 8-ranked club v Number 9-ranked club

NB: The clubs ranked numbers 1 to 8 will have home advantage in the Round of 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The clubs ranked fifth in each of the pools will qualify for the Round of 16 of the EPCR Challenge Cup.

Quarter-finals

The quarter-finals will be played over one match and the highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home venue advantage as follows:

QF 1: Winner R16 1 v Winner R16 8

QF 2: Winner R16 2 v Winner R16 7

QF 3: Winner R16 3 v Winner R16 6

QF 4: Winner R16 4 v Winner R16 5

Semi-finals

The semi-finals will be played in Europe and the highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home country advantage.

SF 1: Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 4

SF 2: Winner QF 2 v Winner QF 3

Final

The 2024 final will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London on Saturday, May 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NB: In the event of drawn matches at the end of normal time during the knockout stage, extra-time will be played. If the scores remain tied at the end of extra time, the winner will be determined as follows:

(a) the club that has scored the most tries in the match (including extra time) or