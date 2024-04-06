Munster forced to make three changes to team ahead of trip to Saints
John Ryan, who had been named on the bench pending an appeal over a suspension, has been ruled out as his ban was upheld.
That brings Mark Donnelly on to the bench as tighthead replacement.
And there are two further alterations to the Munster side, with Shane Daly having picked up a knock in training while RG Snyman will miss out due to injury.
Tom Ahern comes into the second row to replace lock Snyman, while Seán O’Brien will take the place of wing Daly.
Jack O'Donoghue and Shay McCarthy have been added to the replacements list.
Munster team to face Saints: Mike Haley; Seán O’Brien, Antoine Frisch, Alex Nankivell, Simon Zebo; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Tom Ahern, Tadhg Beirne (c); Peter O’Mahony, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.
Replacements: Eoghan Clarke, Josh Wycherley, Mark Donnelly, Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Shay McCarthy.