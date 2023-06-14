Munga impressed by Saints coaches as he opts to sign on at the Gardens

Munga was left without a club after London Irish went into administration, and the 22-year-old lock understandably had a few options.

But he opted to pick Saints as his next club, moving to cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens ahead of next season.

“It’s been a challenging few weeks, but I’m very grateful and excited to be able to focus on playing rugby again and being within a team environment,” said Munga.

“Saints have a great collective of young players who have grown up together at the club, with a few senior boys in there to steer the way, which was really attractive to me.

“Speaking to Northampton’s coaching group also made me really excited to join Saints. Phil Dowson and James Craig have been fantastic to talk to, and I didn’t feel like there had been the same passionate interest from any other team to see me improve as a player as there was from them.

“The coaches did a full analysis on me before we met, which really took me aback because I felt their passion to see me get better, and that really is invaluable as a player.

“So, I’m very confident coming into Saints that I can put in all my energy into the team, and I will get the same back from the coaches and the playing group.

"It’s great to be part of a collective that are really pushing for the top end of the Premiership and to achieve something now.

"The journey ahead is really exciting.

“I want to take this opportunity to say that I cannot thank the coaches, players, on and off-field staff, and all the supporters at London Irish enough for everything they have given me.