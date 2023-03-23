'Monster' and 'big, old ox' ready to help Saints push for Premiership play-off place

After he departed the hot seat, Phil Dowson and Alex Waller were both asked about the recent arrival from Newcastle Falcons.

And they were both glowing in their praise when speaking about what the 30-year-old tighthead prop, who can also play at loosehead, will bring to the Saints pack.

"He’s outstanding, he’s someone we’ve admired for a long time and someone we’ve had to deal with in the Premiership a lot,” said Dowson.

Trevor Davison

"He’s played Premiership level on both sides of the scrum and that’s impressive because a lot of guys who play both sides will do one exceptionally well and will cover in the other, but he’s done both exceptionally well, which is very impressive.

"He's played international rugby and he’s an absolute monster so I’m really excited about him being here because he will only make us better.”

Waller, who has faced Davison on several occasions, also spoke highly of his new team-mate.

“I’ve played against Trev and he’s a big ox - he's bigger than Christmas!” Waller said.

"He’s strong and he’s going to add a little bit of grit to our pack because he’s a big, tough boy from up north. He’s enjoying the warmer climate down here!

"It’s a bit different to Newcastle, the town as well as the climate, and I’m looking forward to seeing how he goes at the weekend.”

For his part, Davison can't wait to try to play his part in a top-four bid, having spent so long as part of a team that found it tough to compete for a place in the play-offs.

"It's massive for me,” Davison said.

"These (Saints) are finishing top four most years but Newcastle are near the bottom of the table so I'm looking forward to being part of this.

"I've played here a few times and I can't remember the results but it's always been a tough game when we've come down here.

"The young backs they've got down here are pretty good.

"Newcastle have obviously got Radders (Adam Radwan) and Mateo (Carreras) and they're great players so we do have some fast-paced rugby up there, but down here there's a bit more.”

The new prop will fill the gap left by Ehren Painter, who has moved to Exeter Chiefs.

And though the timing of the move came as a surprise, Davison, who arrived last week, couldn’t be happier about it.

"Newcastle are in the bottom two and now I'm here at a club that's in the top four so it was a big shock to find out I was coming but I'm pleased to be here,” he said.

"There had been talks since Christmas and then all of a sudden I found out I was coming down so I quickly packed up my bag and drove down.

"It was pretty tough to move within a week of finding out but I'm raring to go.

"It's only a three-hour drive to go home and see my family so I’m really happy to be here.”

Davison is set to make his debut in a crucial Gallagher Premiership game at London Irish on Saturday evening.