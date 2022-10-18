Mitchell scoops Saints' player of the month prize for September

Alex Mitchell

Mitchell, who was recently left out of the England squad, to the surprise of many Saints supporters, beat Alex Coles, George Furbank and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto to the award.

It was the most evenly-split contest in the history of the club’s player of the month award, but Mitchell claimed the prize after securing 30 per cent of the fan vote.

The 25-year-old has picked up where he left off after a standout 2021/22 campaign, which saw him crowned Saints' players' and supporters' player of the year.