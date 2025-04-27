Mitchell reflects on 'class game' after starring for Saints against Bears

Alex Mitchell shone for Saints against Bristol (photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Alex Mitchell reflected on a 'class game' after starring in Saints' 48-31 win against Bristol Bears on Saturday evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mitchell was named man of the match, scoring a stunning solo try and playing his part in several others as the black, green and gold blitzed the Bears at a sold-out cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

And the England scrum-half said: "It was a class game really.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That first five minutes, I thought it could be a long day at the office, but we dug in and found a way to score some tries, get some points on the board and for 50, 60 minutes we looked dominant.

"We obviously let up in that last 20 minutes but it's five points at home - what more can you ask for?"

Bristol had gone ahead early on, but Mitchell's incredible run from close to halfway proved to be the catalyst for a big Saints recovery.

When asked about his try, Mitchell said: "With the backline we've got, it's obviously easy to pass it to other people and fly with them, but I managed to get through the first hole and just go round the full-back.

"I guess it was alright. I'm pretty happy with that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the first five or 10 minutes, we didn't really come out of the blocks, which was disappointing, but we dug in and found a way back into the game.

"We pushed on and got a lot of tries so we're pretty happy with that."

Saints played at incredible speed against the Bears.

And they will hope to try to replicate that when they face Leinster in the Investec Champions Cup semi-final clash at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday evening.

"I love that (kind of fast game)," Mitchell said.

"We talk about playing with tempo a lot, trying to get that speed, to get that breakdown down and try to put teams under pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you play with speed and tempo, you put a lot of sides under pressure, regardless of who they are.

"We know Leinster are obviously a quality outfit, great defence, but if we move the ball and get one on ones, we can put them under a lot of pressure and score some points."