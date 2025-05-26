Mitchell feels Premiership sides can take belief from Saints' European journey

Alex Mitchell (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Alex Mitchell believes Saints' fellow Gallagher Premiership sides can take plenty of confidence from the black, green and gold's run to the Investec Champions Cup final.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saints fell just short in the showpiece, losing 28-20 to Union Bordeaux-Bègles at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday.

But Phil Dowson's men enjoyed an incredible journey to make it to the Welsh capital, beating the likes of Vodacom Bulls and Leinster away from home along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And England scrum-half Mitchell said: “I think a lot of (Premiership) clubs can take a lot of confidence from it.

“This competition has been tough for English clubs in the last few years in terms of budgets and what-not. It has been a struggle.

“But I think we’ve shown that, regardless of that, if you front-up playing against these best teams, these quality outfits, you can do a job.

“We showed that. We got to the final and we nearly won. It’s tough to take, but we can take a lot of credit from it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have got a decent side and a lot of confidence in ourselves. That is what happened against Leinster (in the semi-finals) – we genuinely backed ourselves and had confidence that we could get a result, which we did.

“Regardless of all that (budgets and squad size), you need good coaching, which we’ve got, and the boys fronted up.

“If we (English sides) do that and we are competitive about wanting to win, we can do good things.”