Mini rugby team at Northampton Casuals RFC raises more than £1,000 for their club

The Under 9s at Northampton Casuals RFC have completed a fitness challenge to raise money for the club

By Kath MiddleditchContributor
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:03 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 12:21 GMT

An incredible £1,141 has been raised for club development at Northampton Casuals RFC by the Under 9s team, who undertook a sponsored fitness challenge throughout the month of February.

The team players each completed a daily set of challenges - 10 burpees, 10 star jumps, 10 sit ups, 10 push ups and a 10 second plank. This achievement just shows the determination of the young Casuals players - who are getting themselves even fitter in the process.

Coach Aaron Hughes said: “Players were completing their exercises in their gardens, inside in their pyjamas, by the side of pitches, anywhere they could fit them in! I’m really proud of everyone in the team for rising to this challenge and raising such a huge amount for the club, they are all a credit to Casuals.”

The Under 9s Northampton Casuals team
The funds add to money being raised to develop facilities including the BBQ area.

Aaron Hughes