McParland's back as five Saints players get call for big Under-20s tournament

Archie McParland is one of five Saints players heading to the World Rugby U20 Championship in Italy this summer.

The scrum-half has overcome the shoulder injury he sustained playing for England Under-20s against Ireland Under-20s on January 30.

McParland had surgery on the problem, bringing his season to a premature close, but he was able to return to training in the final weeks of the campaign.

And now he is ready to be part of an England Under-20s squad that also includes prop Ollie Scola, lock Aiden Ainsworth-Cave and scrum-half Jonny Weimann, meaning Saints have four representatives in the Red Rose group.

“We’re very proud to announce our squad this week, the staff and I feel we are best prepared for the challenge ahead in Italy with this strong cohort,” said England Under-20s head coach Mark Mapletoft.

“Over the course of the last three months, there has been a renewed desire shown in our Under-19 and Under-20 games that we know will excite England fans.

“Our attitude and ambitions have reset, with our primary focus of making lifelong memories with a special group that we know will demand the highest expectations of each other.”

Saints also have representation in the Italy squad as talented young back Edoardo Todaro has been selected by the host nation.

England Under-20s squad

Forwards: Aiden Ainsworth-Cave (Saints, Bedford Junior Blues, 4 caps), Tom Burrow (cc) (Sale Sharks, Morley RUFC, 5 caps), Louie Gulley (Exeter Chiefs, Crediton RFC, 5 caps), Kane James (Exeter Chiefs, St. Peter’s RFC, 14 caps), Seb Kelly (Sale Sharks, Rochdale RFC, uncapped), Junior Kpoku (Racing 92, Saracens Amateurs, 13 caps), Alfie Longstaff (Sale Sharks, Sandal RUFC, uncapped), Ralph McEachran (Sale Sharks, Guildford RFC, 5 caps), Tye Raymont (Sale Sharks, West Park Leeds RFC, 5 caps), Ollie Scola (Saints, Old Northamptonians RFC, 4 caps), Vilikesa Sela (Bath Rugby, Royal Wootton Bassett RFC, 10 caps), Olamide Sodeke (Saracens, Blackheath Rugby Club, 14 caps), Ollie Streeter (Harlequins, Haywards Heath RFC, uncapped), George Timmins (Bath Rugby, Market Harborough RUFC, 5 caps), Connor Treacey (Bath Rugby, New Milton Rugby Club, 3 caps), Kepu Tuipulotu (Bath Rugby, Cwmbran RFC, 5 caps), Sam Williams (Leicester Tigers, Nottingham Corsairs RFC, uncapped).

Backs: Nic Allison (Exeter Chiefs, Bishops Diocesan College, 4 caps), Josh Bellamy (Harlequins, Rosslyn Park, 12 caps), Jack Bracken (Saracens, Barnet Elizabethans, 8 caps), Noah Caluori (Saracens, Blackheath Rugby, uncapped), Ben Coen (Exeter Chiefs, Teignmouth RFC, 9 caps), Will Knight (Gloucester Rugby, Longlevens RFC, uncapped), Nick Lilley (Exeter Chiefs, Ivybridge RFC, 4 caps), Archie McParland (Saints, Ruthin RFC, 5 caps), Tyler Offiah (Bath Rugby, Ealing Trailfinders, 1 cap), Ben Redshaw (cc) (Newcastle Falcons, West Park Leeds RFC, 8 caps), Campbell Ridl (Exeter Chiefs, Sharks, 2 caps), Asa Stewart-Harris (Saracens, Old Albanians, uncapped), Jonny Weimann (Saints, Royston Rugby Club, 1 cap).

England Under-20s 2025 World Rugby U20 Championship fixtures (all available to stream live on RugbyPass TV)

England vs Scotland – Sunday, June 29 (kick-off: 2.30pm BST) – Payanini Centre, Verona

England vs South Africa – Friday, July 4 (kick-off: 5pm BST) – Stadio Mario Battaglini, Rovigo

England vs Australia – Wednesday, July 9 (kick-off: 5pm BST) – Payanini Centre, Verona

Placing/semi-final fixtures – Monday, July 14 (kick-off: TBC) – Payanini Centre, Verona and Stadio Luigi Zaffanella, Viadana

Play-off/final fixtures – Saturday, July 19 (kick-off: TBC) – Stadio San Michele, Calvisano and Stadio Mario Battaglini, Rovigo