McParland ready to return as England Under-20s face Scotland in opener
McParland has not played since suffering a shoulder problem while playing for England Under-20s against Ireland in January.
He required surgery to rectify the issue and was ruled out for the remainder of Saints' season.
But he is now back fit and set to feature as the Red Rose youngsters get their campaign underway in Verona this weekend.
McParland will provide cover for fellow Saints scrum-half Jonny Weimann, who starts against Scotland.
There are two other Saints players in the 23, with prop Oli Scola and lock Aiden Ainsworth-Cave named on the bench.
England Under-20s claimed the world title in 2024, defeating France 21-13 in the final, with the likes of Craig Wright and Henry Pollock featuring in the Cape Town triumph.
England head coach Mark Mapletoft said: “Scotland present a very strong threat as the opening act of our tournament; our pool is a challenging one and our disciplined approach will be required from minute one in the Verona heat.
“Preparations in Georgia and Italy have been demanding but our staff have been excellent in best preparing the squad for this week and beyond.
“Our team want to create their own story this summer and are determined to make lifelong memories, starting this Sunday.”
All of England's 2025 World Rugby U20 Championship fixtures will be streamed live on RugbyPass TV.
England U20 side v Scotland U20: 15 Josh Bellamy (Harlequins, Rosslyn Park, 12 caps); 14 Jack Bracken (Saracens, Barnet Elizabethans, 8 caps), 13 Nick Lilley (Exeter Chiefs, Ivybridge RFC, 4 caps), 12 Will Knight (Gloucester Rugby, Longlevens RFC, uncapped), 11 Tyler Offiah (Bath Rugby, Ealing Trailfinders, 1 cap); 10 Ben Coen (Exeter Chiefs, Teignmouth RFC, 9 caps), 9 Jonny Weimann (Saints, Royston Rugby Club, 1 cap); 1 Ralph McEachran (Sale Sharks, Guildford RFC, 5 caps), 2 Louie Gulley (Exeter Chiefs, Crediton RFC, 5 caps), 3 Tye Raymont (Sale Sharks, West Park Leeds RFC, 5 caps); 4 Tom Burrow (c) (Sale Sharks, Morley RUFC, 5 caps), 5 Junior Kpoku (Racing 92, Saracens Amateurs, 13 caps); 6 George Timmins (Bath Rugby, Market Harborough RUFC, 5 caps), 7 Samuel Williams (Leicester Tigers, Nottingham Corsairs RFC, uncapped), 8 Kane James (Exeter Chiefs, St. Peter’s RFC, 14 caps).
Replacements: 16 Kepu Tuipulotu (Bath Rugby, Cwmbran RFC, 5 caps), 17 Oli Scola (Saints, Old Northamptonians RFC, 4 caps), 18 Vilikesa Sela (Bath Rugby, Royal Wootton Bassett RFC, 10 caps), 19 Olamide Sodeke (Saracens, Blackheath Rugby Club, 14 caps), 20 Aiden Ainsworth-Cave (Saints, Bedford Junior Blues, 4 caps), 21 Archie McParland (Saints, Ruthin RFC, 5 caps), 22 Campbell Ridl (Exeter Chiefs, Sharks, 2 caps), 23 Ben Redshaw (Newcastle Falcons, West Park Leeds RFC, 8 caps).
England’s 2025 World Rugby U20 Championship fixtures
England vs. Scotland - Sunday, June 29, 2.30pm BST - Payanini Centre, Verona
England vs. South Africa - Friday, July 4, 5pm BST - Stadio Mario Battaglini, Rovigo
England vs. Australia - Wednesday, July 9, 5pm BST - Payanini Centre, Verona
Placing/semi-final fixtures - Monday, July 14 (KO TBC) - Payanini Centre, Verona and Stadio Luigi Zaffanella, Viadana
Play-off/final fixtures - Saturday, July 19 (KO TBC) - Stadio San Michele, Calvisano and Stadio Mario Battaglini, Rovigo
