Mallinder leaves Saints to join Japanese side

Harry Mallinder

The 25-year-old has scored 233 points in 83 appearances since coming through Saints' Academy system and making his debut in 2014.

Mallinder featured at full-back, fly-half and centre during his time at Franklin’s Gardens but has been hugely unfortunate with injuries.

He suffered a serious knee injury in October 2018, forcing him to spend 456 days on the sidelines.

Mallinder has endured setbacks since then and been unable to cement his place in Saints' starting 15, with George Furbank and Tommy Freeman emerging from the Academy.

And Mallinder will now exit Saints in search of some regular playing time as a fly-half in the Top League.

If he is able to impress consistently in Japan, Saints could look to bring him back at the conclusion of his time there.

“Harry is a good man and a very popular and talented member of our group, having come through the Academy here with a number of the current first-team squad,” said Saints boss Chris Boyd.

“He will certainly be missed around the Gardens, but we understand and support Harry’s decision to pursue more regular playing time after enduring an unlucky run of injuries over the last couple of years.

“I am sure many of our supporters will be disappointed to see him leave Northampton, but this is the right move for Harry at this time in his career.