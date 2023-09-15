Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ludlam replaces Tom Curry, who is serving a suspension following his dismissal in the Rugby World Cup opener against Argentina last Saturday.

England won that match 27-10 despite the fact they were forced to play with just 14 men for 77 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And boss Steve Borthwick has opted to make just three changes ahead of this weekend's match in Nice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Ludlam (photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Courtney Lawes again skippers the side, while Alex Mitchell retains his place at scrum-half following a hugely impressive World Cup debut.

In the front row, Kyle Sinckler returns at tighthead prop and is joined by Jamie George at hooker and Joe Marler on the loosehead.

Elsewhere in the pack, the second row pairing of Maro Itoje and Ollie Chessum is unchanged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ludlam starts his first game of the World Cup having come off the bench last weekend in Marseille.

Captain Lawes is named at blindside flanker and Ben Earl moves to the openside to complete the back row.

In an unchanged back line, Mitchell lines up alongside last weekend’s player of the match, George Ford, at fly-half.

In midfield, inside centre Manu Tuilagi partners Joe Marchant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the back three, Jonny May is named on the right wing with Elliot Daly on the left and Freddie Steward at full-back.

Amongst the replacements, England men’s most capped player, Ben Youngs, returns to the matchday 23 to play his 15th World Cup match.

He is joined on the bench by Billy Vunipola, free to play having served a two-match suspension, Theo Dan, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, George Martin, Marcus Smith and Ollie Lawrence.

“It was both pleasing and important that we were able to start our Rugby World Cup campaign with a good win against Argentina last Saturday,” said Borthwick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was incredible to see so many of our supporters in the stadium in Marseille. Their support means a great deal to the team.

"We hope that we were able to provide the supporters both here in France and at home with some great memories, and we are setting out to do the same again this Sunday in Nice.

“After another good week’s preparation in Le Touquet, we are looking forward to the challenge of playing a Japan side that will be full of confidence following their comprehensive win over Chile in their opening fixture of the competition.”

England team to face Japan: 15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 27 caps); 14. Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 74 caps), 13. Joe Marchant (Stade Francais, 20 caps), 12. Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 54 caps), 11. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 60 caps); 10. George Ford – vice-captain (Sale Sharks, 86 caps), 9. Alex Mitchell (Saints, 7 caps); 1. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 83 caps), 2. Jamie George (Saracens, 80 caps), 3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 63 caps); 4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 71 caps), 5. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 12 caps); 6. Courtney Lawes – captain (Saints, 101 caps), 7. Ben Earl (Saracens, 19 caps), 8. Lewis Ludlam (Saints, 22 caps).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad