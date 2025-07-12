'Loved it out there' - Saints star Pollock picks up first Lions try ahead of first Test

Henry Pollock scored his first try for the Lions (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Henry Pollock scored his first British & Irish Lions try as Andy Farrell's men cruised to a 48-0 win against an AUNZ Invitational XV in Adelaide on Saturday.

Pollock kept going right to the end, securing a late score with a piece of opportunism as he got to a loose ball first to ground it and grab a try.

Fin Smith also impressed, making a huge amount of tackles during his 50 minutes on the field, while Alex Mitchell came off the bench late on to continue his record of featuring in every match of the tour of Australia.

Pollock once again produced a big moment as he pounced late on before celebrating with a trademark pulse check when the try was confirmed by the TMO.

And the Saints back row forward was delighted to be part of a huge Lions team performance in the final match ahead of the first Test against Australia in Brisbane next Saturday.

"It was good," Pollock said.

"We worked hard all week and it was credit to the boys out there.

"It was enjoyable.

"We loved it out there.

"We always talk about the team performance, and that really showed.

"One to 23, even the boys who didn't play, it was a team effort - and we're in a really good spot at the minute."

When asked about his hopes of featuring in the first Test, Pollock said: "It's been enjoyable and we'll have to wait and see."