London Irish loss was 'a huge lesson' for Saints youngsters

The black, green and gold were beaten 28-26 in dramatic fashion in the Premiership Rugby Cup clash at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Saints had looked to be in total control when they headed in at half-time 19-0 up.

But they made three changes at the break, taking off David Ribbans, Sam Graham and Ollie Sleightholme and replacing them with Tom Lockett, Henry Pollock and Toby Thame.

Saints suffered late agony at the hands of London Irish

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further youngsters were introduced as the second half went on, with Archie McParland becoming the youngest player in the professional era for Saints.

And the game gradually unravelled as Irish roared back from 26-7 down to snatch a late win thanks to a penalty try from the final play of the game.

Assistant coach Ferguson said: "I said to the boys that you can see how two or three knock-on effects are going to hurt you at this level.

"The biggest learning from there is how we close a game out that we're in control of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had six players in that group that made their professional debut and we've got the youngest Saintsman ever out there.

"These boys have gone from under-age rugby into that cauldron in a close game with a couple of minutes to go.

"This will be a huge lesson for them and that's the most important thing.