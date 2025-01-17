Litchfield so proud to have hit Saints half-century as he sets sights on Munster

Tom Litchfield hit 50 Saints appearances last Saturday (photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Tom Litchfield is so proud to have hit a half-century at Saints.

The 22-year-old centre made his 50th appearance for the club in last Saturday's 45-35 defeat at Stade Français.

Litchfield started in the 13 shirt, partnering Charlie Savala at centre.

And though Saints didn't get the result they wanted, Litchfield was still able to savour the occasion in Paris.

"I'm very proud of that, very pleased to get it over the line," he said.

"It's a very good achievement for myself, unfortunately we couldn't get the win but it was a nice milestone to get.

"It was in the back of my mind at the start of the season because I was creeping up on it and I really wanted to get to it. I'm happy to do so.

"I definitely think I've got to it quicker than expected.

"In the past couple of years I've played a bit more so it came about quicker than I thought, but I'm very happy to get it."

So what has Litchfield learned since making his Saints debut against Bath in June 2021.

"You learn a lot about where your strengths lie and where you can put them into action the most," he said.

"You want to play to your strengths and that's something I've been doing a lot more in the last season and a half.

"I've learned to play more to my strengths rather than trying to do things I'm not so good at."

And his highlights so far?

"Highlights are probably the win at home to Toulon, the win away to Gloucester was quite special for me," he said.

Litchfield will be hoping to add to his highlights reel this weekend when Saints welcome Munster for a crucial Investec Champions Cup clash.

The black, green and gold beat the Irish giants in the pool stages and the round of 16 last season.

"I didn't get to play against Munster last season but they're one of the biggest teams in European rugby so it will be really special to run out against them," Litchfield said.

"I got to travel to Thomond Park last year and that was just such a special night, the boys getting it done with 14 men.

"We had a good night out after that win. It was a special European night and memories made, definitely.

"It was an unbelievable atmosphere to see and then beating them here at home in front of a full house was special, too."

But Litchfield knows Saints will have to hit the heights physically if they are to get the job done again on Saturday.

"They're a pretty aggressive team and we know they're going to want to beat us up physically," he said.

"We know what's coming. We know they're going to go hard at our breakdown and we know if we get that ticking, we'll get the better of them hopefully.

"We're looking forward to the big physical battle that we're going to bring to them as well.

"That's somewhere I play some of my best stuff, in a physical game, so I'm looking forward to that."