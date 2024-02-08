Helen Nelson scored against Trailfinders Women last month (photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

That is the view of experienced back Helen Nelson ahead of the first edition of the East Midlands Derby to be staged at the venue on Saturday in Round 11 of the Allianz Premiership Women’s Rugby (kick-off 2pm).

Lightning, who will be wearing their black, green and gold alternative shirt for only the second time, enter the match on the back of successive wins against Harlequins and Trailfinders Women before a three-week period without a game.

Opponents Tigers also enter the encounter in strong form, having secured a first-ever PWR win at Sale Sharks in Round 9 before also earning two bonus points in a 33-26 loss to unbeaten Gloucester-Hartpury last time out.

“It is going to be a very exciting game,” said Nelson.

“Tigers have been playing some exciting rugby, they’ve been building throughout the season and are moving the ball around and that’s very similar to us.

"We like to play quite an expansive game. So I think in terms of backs getting the ball and the quick people getting their hands on the ball, I think there will be loads of that.

"From what we’re focusing on, we know we’re going to have to work hard.”

Scotland international fly-half and centre Nelson kicked two conversions in December’s reverse fixture at Mattioli Woods Welford Road as Lightning secured maximum points with a 24-12 victory.

The 29-year-old is expecting a similarly tense and competitive contest this weekend.

She said: “Yes, we’ve put out a few good performance and yes, we beat them last time – but we’re under no illusions it is going to be an absolute battle.

“We are going to have to play at our absolute best to get the result we want. We know it’s going to be a tough one, but we’re very excited.”

The match, which forms the first part of a double header of fixtures on Saturday as it is to be followed by Northampton Saints Under-18s taking on Newcastle Falcons (kick-off 4.15pm) in the Premiership Rugby Academy League – is Lightning’s third league match at the Gardens this season.

Nelson featured in the most recent, a narrow loss to Exeter Chiefs two days before Christmas.

And she is now looking forward to running out at the venue once more.

“Although we don’t train there, we’re made to feel very welcome on a game day and we’re made to feel like it is our home ground,” Nelson said.

“The crowds have been getting better and better and noisier as well.

"We had a close game against Exeter and they were definitely that 16th man cheering us on and it really counts in close moments like that.

“So, I am excited to be back there, we will be in the Northampton colours as well.