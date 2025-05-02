Leinster v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Saturday's semi-final

Trevor Davison (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Trevor Davison has been passed fit and will start for Saints against Leinster in Dublin on Saturday evening (kick-off 5.30pm).

The prop was forced to withdraw from last weekend’s starting line-up due to a calf problem.

But he is available for this weekend’s Investec Champions Cup clash at the Aviva Stadium, meaning Elliott Millar Mills, who impressed against Bristol, is on the bench.

Saints have named the same starting 15 that they had initially named against the Bears, with Tom Litchfield again starting on the wing.

Saints are without a whole host of star backs as Burger Odendaal and George Furbank remain sidelined, along with Ollie Sleightholme and George Hendy.

Fraser Dingwall is available though, skippering Saints from outside centre.

There is 6:2 split on the bench, with Tom James and Tom Seabrook providing the backline cover.

Leinster: 15. Hugo Keenan; 14. Tommy O'Brien, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. James Lowe; 10. Sam Prendergast, 9. Jamison Gibson-Park; 1. Cian Healy, 2. Dan Sheehan, 3. Tadh Furlong; 4: RG Snyman, 5. Joe McCarthy; 6. Max Deegan, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Caelan Doris (c).

Replacements: 16. Ronan Kelleher, 17. Andrew Porter, 18. Rabah Slimani. 19. Ryan Baird, 20. Jack Conan, 21. Luke McGrath, 22. Ross Byrne, 23. Jordie Barrett.

Saints: 15. James Ramm; 14. Tommy Freeman, 13. Fraser Dingwall, 12. Rory Hutchinson, 11. Tom Litchfield; 10. Fin Smith, 9. Alex Mitchell; 1. Manny Iyogun, 2. Curtis Langdon, 3. Trevor Davison; 4. Temo Mayanavanua, 5. Alex Coles; 6. Josh Kemeny, 7. Henry Pollock, 8. Juarno Augustus.

Replacements: 16. Henry Walker, 17. Tom West, 18. Elliot Millar Mills, 19. Tom Lockett, 20. Chunya Munga, 21. Angus Scott-Young, 22. Tom James, 23. Tom Seabrook.